PHUKET: Three men are in hospital, one of the men with serious injuries, after the car they were travelling mounted the curb and flipped on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning.

Sunday 19 March 2017, 03:17PM

Capt Udom Petcharat, Deputy Superintendent of the Phuket City Police, was notified at 1am that a white Honda CRV had flipped and landed stuck between a power pole and a street light on the footpath in front of the PTT petrol station in Koh Kaew.

Three people trapped in the vehicle were finally released after Kusoldharm rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to free them from the wreck.\

All three were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The front passenger was named by police as Weerayuth Thongdundam, 32, but his injuries have yet to be reported.

The passenger riding in the back of the car suffered chest injuries. Police have yet to specify the extent of the passenger’s injuries or identify the person by name.

The driver, named by police as 37-year-old Prawit Prakanpai (whose family name literally translates as Mr “accident insurance”), remained unconscious.

A crane was called to the scene to lift the wrecked Honda, but on raising the wreck officers found a crushed Honda motorbike converted to a three-wheeler saleng underneath.

No other injured persons were found at the scene and police have yet to identify the motorbike’s owner.

Police were told the three people in the car were returning from a staff party for a well-known logistics firm when the accident happened.

Police in their noted the accident may have occurred due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel or speeding.

Police have yet to confirm whether any of the occupants in the car, especially driver Mr Prawit, have or will be tested for alcohol or drugs.