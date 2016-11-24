PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the driver of a Phuket tour bus who said that brake failure caused him to lose control of his vehicle while descending Patong hill on Monday night (Nov 21) has been charged with reckless driving.

Thursday 24 November 2016, 11:18AM

Uyporn told police that he was heading to Patong when the bus suffered a brake failure. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police Maj Teerasak Boonsang told The Phuket News today (Nov 24) that bus driver, Mr Uyporn Rattanasang, 51, has been charged with reckless driving causing injury to other people.

Patong Police were notified of an accident on Phra Baramee Rd at 10:23pm on Monday where it was reported that a bus carrying 19 Chinese tourists had crashed in front of the Sea Pearl Resort causing injury to two motorists.

Uyporn told police that he was heading to Patong when the bus suffered a brake failure. He lost control of the vehicle, crossed over to the opposite lane and nearly crashed into an oncoming motorbike. (See story here.)

Maj Teerasak said, “The driver has been charged with reckless driving causing injury. The bus has full insurance coverage and the company is taking care of all expenses including damages caused to the property.”

Maj Teerasak also confirmed that the motorbike driver and his passenger who were injured as a result of the crash, 33-year-old Nattachai Chanmala and 22-year-old Ms Ratchanok Masjula, are still in hospitals recovering from their injury.

“We are waiting for the victims to be released from hospital so they can settle their claim for compensation, after that we can conclude this case,” he said.