Phuket tour bus suffers brake failure on Patong hill, two motorcyclists injured

PHUKET: A motorcyclist and his passenger were hospitalised last night (Nov 21) when a bus lost control and veered into the opposite lane causing the driver of the bike to crash. The incident occurred in front of the Sea Pearl Resort on Patong Hill.

accidents, health, police, patong, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 November 2016, 10:20AM

The bus driver said that brake failure caused him to lose control of the bus. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The bus driver said that brake failure caused him to lose control of the bus. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police were notified of an accident on Phra Baramee Rd at 10:23pm yesterday where it was reported that a bus carrying 19 tourists had crashed in front of the Sea Pearl Resort. Police were told that two people on a motorbike had been injured in the incident.

Police led by Maj Teerasak Boonsang arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a tour bus that had come to rest on a retaining wall in front of the resort.

The two injured motorists were still at the scene when police arrived, they were named as 33-year-old Nattachai Chanmala and his passenger 22-year-old Ms Ratchanok Masjula.

Mr Nattachai was taken to Vachira Hospital, while Ms Ratchanok was taken to Patong Hospital

The bus driver, Uyporn Rattanasang, 51, told police that he was heading to Patong when the bus suffered a brake failure. He lost control of the vehicle, crossed over to the opposite lane and nearly crashed into the oncoming motorbike.

Maj Teerasak said, “All passengers on board the bus were unharmed and were transport to their hotel by another vehicle.

“We are investigating the incident and have yet to question the injured parties,” he said.

 

 
Sue Yu2 | 23 November 2016 - 12:26:58

The bus was coming into Patong & the Sea Pearl is just OVER the top of the hill, so likely that the bus was travelling very fast uphill then, on reaching the top, had to brake hard, losing control. I know this happens as I travel the road a lot. In my view, the driver shd have been more careful & driven slower to the top of the hill, then wouldn't have encountered this problem. Especially as he has the safety of his passengers as his number 1 priority!?

malczx7r | 23 November 2016 - 11:14:40

Rori is right, just watched PN video, the bus was travelling uphill! I'd also, whilst not a mechanic so not 100% sure, agree with Andy's comment,  i was under the impression large vehicle's like buses had air brakes which fail on.

Rorii | 23 November 2016 - 04:28:51

Eagle, OMG, at least kurt had something to add, unlike your useless comment, are you Joe12, or swerv? Perhaps you might be able to add something intelligent, what are your thoughts, on this accident?

Andy | 22 November 2016 - 19:04:09

Brake failure my rs. The coach will have air brakes the same as a large truck and a system failure leads to the brakes being fully on, the air pressure holds the brake off.
He might have had brake fade due to driving too fast and using them too heavily so they overheated or he was simply driving too fast and lost control.
Either way it is in fact brain fade.

Eagle | 22 November 2016 - 18:58:08

One Story but 3 comments from Kurt.Omg!

Rorii | 22 November 2016 - 16:19:14

I need an explanation, the bus driver lost control, due to "break failure," from the photo, I see the front of the bus sitting on the retaining wall, in front of it is a sign, saying steep decline, from the photo, the bus was travelling uphill, if so, how did he lose control, due to break failure?

Kurt | 22 November 2016 - 14:15:03

If it was a break failure, not because of the bus drivers fault, than the maintenance log of the bus needs to be checked.
A hefty fine of 200,000 thb would be not to much for endangering peoples life on Patong Hill.

Oh, wait, a human life in Thailand is only worth 50,000 thb.

Kurt | 22 November 2016 - 14:10:28

In what gear was the bus driver going downhill?
Has he a bus driving license? No drugs or alcohol involved?

Guess, the driver will be ordered at least doing a training course driving steep hills.

Kurt | 22 November 2016 - 13:49:39

Yup! Another brake failure. 
Suggestion: Make it another tourist bus transport highlight by telling the tourists on forehand that there is a possibility of experience break failure on Patong Hill!
Charge them a additional 200 thb for such a holiday experience!.

malczx7r | 22 November 2016 - 12:24:48

Brake failure, yet again!  Let's just assume it was brake failure, when are the authorities going to make sure vehicles carrying tourists are road worthy??  MOT legislation needed!!

