PHUKET: A motorcyclist and his passenger were hospitalised last night (Nov 21) when a bus lost control and veered into the opposite lane causing the driver of the bike to crash. The incident occurred in front of the Sea Pearl Resort on Patong Hill.

Tuesday 22 November 2016, 10:20AM

The bus driver said that brake failure caused him to lose control of the bus. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police were notified of an accident on Phra Baramee Rd at 10:23pm yesterday where it was reported that a bus carrying 19 tourists had crashed in front of the Sea Pearl Resort. Police were told that two people on a motorbike had been injured in the incident.

Police led by Maj Teerasak Boonsang arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a tour bus that had come to rest on a retaining wall in front of the resort.

The two injured motorists were still at the scene when police arrived, they were named as 33-year-old Nattachai Chanmala and his passenger 22-year-old Ms Ratchanok Masjula.

Mr Nattachai was taken to Vachira Hospital, while Ms Ratchanok was taken to Patong Hospital

The bus driver, Uyporn Rattanasang, 51, told police that he was heading to Patong when the bus suffered a brake failure. He lost control of the vehicle, crossed over to the opposite lane and nearly crashed into the oncoming motorbike.

Maj Teerasak said, “All passengers on board the bus were unharmed and were transport to their hotel by another vehicle.

“We are investigating the incident and have yet to question the injured parties,” he said.