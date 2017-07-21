Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: Where the streets are paved with ‘ice’

PHUKET: News of the major crystal meth drug bust this week with 7.5 kilos of ya ice seized in a condo north of Phuket Town was disturbing. It wasn’t the volume of drugs seized, or even the claim that the two main suppliers had confessed that they had shifted 54kg of the drug in previous shipments.

drugs, crime, police, opinion,

The Phuket News

Sunday 23 July 2017, 09:00AM

The price of crystal meth (ya ice) in Phuket has plunged, causing concern among police of just how much of teh drug is on the island. Photo: The Phuket News / file
The price of crystal meth (ya ice) in Phuket has plunged, causing concern among police of just how much of teh drug is on the island. Photo: The Phuket News / file

It was the price.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen noted, “The price of ya ice has decreased from approximately B1 million per kilogram down to B140,000.” (See story here.)

Like any business, increased efficiencies in production techniques and delivery networks reduce costs over time for producers who can then afford to lower prices, but to appreciate where we are now with ya ice, let’s do the math.

At B1mn per kilo, that’s B1,000 a gram, or B250 per 250mg “hit”. That was already a lot cheaper than a bottle of gut-rot whiskey at a local entertainment establishment, for those wiling to take the risk. If Gen Teeraphol’s intel is accurate, that price has fallen to B140,000 per kilo, or B140 per gram. That’s B35 per 250mg “hit”, the same price as a can of beer. That’s not even pocket change.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

In one way that’s kind of good news. It means that Phuket’s per capita usage rate has hit its head on the ceiling. Whatever the number of people in Phuket who use ice, the suppliers have more than matched demand.

The bad news is that any decent entrepreneur will now seek new markets, new demographics, new people to sell their drugs to. Also, the appeal of the drug being so cheap will entice other people to try it as it is now so common and easily available in Phuket. For the price of ice to fall so dramatically, the fear is that the island is being flooded with drugs and there is so much ice on the streets that dealers have to cut prices to shift it.

It also means that of Thailand’s decade-long “War on Drugs” policy has failed miserably and perhaps it's time to try something different. Recent discourse by high-ranking government officials, most notably Justice Minister Gen Paiboon Khumchaya, have explored the option of taking a public health approach to drug use and putting addicts in treatment rather than in jail. So why not give that a try?

In the meantime, if you see a crazy driver out there, steer clear. It may not be a booze-fuelled tirade you’re witnessing, but a glimpse of the ya ice epidemic lurking under the skin of Phuket’s community.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket drunk rescued after falling in ditch while taking a pee

Probably back driving buses over Patong Hill!...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Rorri_2 ... none of your business. When you figure out what neo colonialist means and that can be located within context, get back to me....(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Bigaresort...it's because it is murder ie when you kill someone unlawfully and with premeditation. It's more of a definition that is easily un...(Read More)

Phuket power chiefs told to speed up cable tangle clean-up

There is only one real and fast solution,cut them all and make new ones for those who complain! SIMPLE!!There will be only a few! Horst...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Why is the polis always say murder when it comes to foreigner's?Just Killing would be enough!Could be manslaughter,Let the judge decide ! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

No wonder As long there egoistic reckless traffic rules ignoring motorists on the road There will be chaos and traffic jams. ...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Can't imagine how somebody could live a normal live day to day knowing what you'd done weeks, months, years before...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Jor12, you wouldn't, by chance, run hotels rooms. By the way, you continually use the term "neo colonialist" incorrectly. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

Because getting the police out to fine dangerous drivers is too difficult...(Read More)

Aussie lifeguards ramp up Phuket lifesaving skills, awareness

Well done that guy, they should put him in charge of many posts, he realises that getting help from other countries is the way forward!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.