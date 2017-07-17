Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Ya bah arrest leads police to 7.5kg of ya ice, price concerns Phuket police commander

PHUKET: The arrest of a man found in possession of 50 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) on Saturday led to police arresting a man with 7.5 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice), 122 of ya bah pills, a handgun and assorted ammunition.

crime, drugs, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 July 2017, 03:40PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen presents the haul at today's press conference. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen presents the haul at today's press conference. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The haul has placed concern with Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipcharoen who says that the price of ya ice has dropped considerably possibly due to a growing number of users.

In the first arrest, on Saturday (July 15), Lt Col Worraphong Phrom-in together with a team of officers from Patong Police arrested Mr Weerawut Tarurak, 38, from Satun when he was found possession of 50 ya bah pills.

Whilst being questioned, Weerawut told police that Mr Phieng or Mongkhol Saeyang, 29, a dealer from northern Thailand has a network of dealers in Phuket.

This led to Lt Col Sutthichai Tieanpho together with a team of officers from Phuket Provincial Police organising a sting operation where they agreed to buy 500 grams of ya ice from Mongkhol for B70,000.

Mongkhol ordered his younger brother Wanchai “Chai” Saeyang, 27, to deliver the 500g of ya ice to undercover police in front of the 7-eleven near Bangkok Hospital Phuket on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town.

Wanchai was arrested with the drugs.

During questioning, Wanchai told police that he had other illegal items including 7kg of ya ice hidden in two properties.

Police first went to a house on Soi Samakkee in Phuket Town where they discovered an automatic handgun and 42 .25mm bullets.

They then searched a unit at the Panason Green Places Condominium in Rassada where they discovered 7kg of ya ice, 122 ya bah pills and 59 bullets.

Wanchai told police that the drugs were delivered to Phuket via Kerry Express and the network on Phuket had already received 54kg of ya ice.

During a press conference held at Phuket Provincial Police Station in Phuket Town at 11am today (July 17) to announce the haul and arrests, Maj Gen Teerapol said, “The price ya ice is decreased from approximately B1milllion per kilogram down to B140,000.

“From this price we believe there are more ya ice users which is of great concern. We will certainly need is to keep our eyes on this,” he said.

 

 
