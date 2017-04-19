Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket’s new Chalong Hospital hits halfway

PHUKET: The new Chalong Hospital, which has been under construction since mid-2016, is now “50- 60%” complete, Dr Lersak Leenanithikul, the head of emergency department at Vachira Phuket Hospital, has confirmed.

Wednesday 19 April 2017, 09:24AM

Construction of the new Chalong Hospital is past halfway and the facility is on target to open before the end of next year. Photo: Shela Riva
Construction of the new Chalong Hospital is past halfway and the facility is on target to open before the end of next year. Photo: Shela Riva

The hospital is slated to open before the end of next year.

However, the new facility, located opposite Chalong Home Pro village on Chao Fa West Rd just north of Chalong Circle, will initially be able to hold only 90 beds, not 200 as previously anticipated (see story here), he told The Phuket News.

“It will not be able to hold as many beds as planned upon opening. Perhaps about five years down the line, the number of beds can be gradually increased to 200,” Dr Lersak said.

“The four-storey, reinforced-steel building will accept both emergencies and admissions, and will include one emergency room and four operating rooms,” Dr Lersak said.

The hospital currently has a functioning two-storey Accident & Emergency (A&E) Department, which provides care for minor emergency cases and incidents. It offers checks, prescriptions and wound dressing.

Open since December 2015, the A&E Dept does not offer operations.

“The new building will have the facilities for operations on the stomach and appendix area, bones and the female reproductive system,” Dr Lersak explained.

“Operations outside of this, such as heart and brain surgery, will not be offered due to limited medical equipment and staff,” he added.

However, hospital staff, ambulances and aid at the Chalong A&E Dept were on extra hours duty to provide emergency medical care throughout the Songkran holidays, Dr Lersak highlighted.

Major emergency cases were attended to and then transferred to the better-staffed and better-equipped Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town, which serves as the main government hospital for the province, he noted.

– Sameeroh Mayee

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.