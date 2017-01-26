PPHO Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan told The Phuket News today (Jan 26) that construction of the new Chalong Hospital, to be located on 10 rai of land behind behind Chalong Police Station where the old fresh market once stood and including where the Chalong Health Centre is now, is 25% built and that full construction will be complete by end 2018.
“Construction is now up to the third storey and it will be a four storey building.
“Once complete this hospital will help to alleviate the workload on Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town,” Dr Jirapan said.
