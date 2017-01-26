Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket's Chalong Hospital slated to open in 2018

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has confirmed to The Phuket News today that construction of the new B105 million Chalong Hospital will be complete by end of next year (2018) and will be fully operational by January 2019.

construction, health,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Thursday 26 January 2017, 05:43PM

The hospital will be built where the old fresh market once stood and including where the Chalong Health Centre is now.
The hospital will be built where the old fresh market once stood and including where the Chalong Health Centre is now.

PPHO Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan told The Phuket News today (Jan 26) that construction of the new Chalong Hospital, to be located on 10 rai of land behind behind Chalong Police Station where the old fresh market once stood and including where the Chalong Health Centre is now, is 25% built and that full construction will be complete by end 2018.

Construction is now up to the third storey and it will be a four storey building.

Once complete this hospital will help to alleviate the workload on Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town,” Dr Jirapan said.

 

 

 
