PHUKET: National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Secretary-General Sansern Poljeak has ordered the NACC Phuket office to investigate eight areas of alleged corruption as identified by Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan this week.

Saturday 18 February 2017, 03:51PM

NACC Secretary-General Sansern Poljeak has ordered the NACC Phuket office to investigate eight areas of alleged corruption as identified by Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan this week. Photo: NACC

Governor Chockchai on Tuesday called an emergency meeting of top police, law enforcement officials and department heads on the island to order them to investigate a slew of corruption allegations against officials, mostly branches of the Royal Thai Police, and to report to him by yesterday (Friday, Feb 17).

At the meeting he identified eight key areas to be investigated for corruption, as alleged by the National Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand. (See story here.)

The reports due yesterdat have yet to be made public.

“You do not have to wait to receive complaints from people to launch investigations. This is your job,” Mr Sansern told national news web portal Spring News. (See story here.)

“If your initial investigations find any evidence of corruption or wrong doing, you can launch a formal inquiry yourself,” he added.

Mr Sanern said the public can report corruption or file specific complaints by calling the NACC hotline 1205 or by informing the NACC Phuket office directly.

The NACC Phuket office is located at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Tel: 076-680054-55

Fax: 076-210405

Email: area55_nac@nacc.go.th

Website: NACC_Phuket

Facebook: phuket.anticorruption