PHUKET: Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan yesterday called an emergency meeting of top police, law enforcement officials and department heads on the island to order them to investigate a slew of corruption allegations against officials, mostly branches of the Royal Thai Police, and to report to him by Friday (Feb 17).

Wednesday 15 February 2017, 12:08PM

Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan yesterday called an emergency meeting and ordered officials to investigate corruption allegations against them. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was called after Governor Chockchai personally responded to a host of allegations of corruption, including against the Governor himself, posted publicly by the Anti-Corruption Thailand network.

In am open letter published by by Phuket Public Relations Office, Governor Chockchai said, “I have never taken any kind of bribe from anyone, or ordered someone to accept bribes.

“I have set up a committee to investigate where these claims were posted, and by who,” he warned.

“I will do every step by the law. If anyone has any clues about officials taking bribes, please inform me. I have never accepted tea money, or ordered any of my officers to do so, from any business – legal or illegal,” Gov Chokchai said.

Called to the emergency meeting, held at 2pm, were officers from local administrations, police, the Justice Ministry Phuket office, the Royal Thai Navy among others.

“This meeting is urgent and serious which aims to ensure every official works without corruption and is transparent in every thing they do, especially in these eights main areas,” Goc Chockchai told the meeting.

The eight “areas” were specifically named in a post on the Anti-Corruption Thailand Facebook page (click here.)

“First, regarding restaurant bribes, about 12 officials asking for money for migrant workers, and second, about officers asking money from foreign business people, I have ordered the Phuket Labour Office to explain to me and report to their own head office,” he said.

“Third, about operators of illegal hotels bribing officials to be overlooked, the relevant officials must check every title deed as all hotels must be registered, the construction approved, must not breach height limits and must pay their taxes.

“Fourth, about officials asking for money to register businesses and deferring registrations for those who do not pay the bribes, the Provincial Commercial Office and local administrations must check this issue and report to me,” he said.

“Fifth, the Royal Irrigation Department (Region 15 office) must explain what is happening with the Klong Katha reservoir (in Chalong) to me.

“Sixth, what is happening with the cycling route at Suan Luang Rama IX Public Park will be takebn care of by the Phuket Tourism and Sports office.

“Seventh, regarding the allegations that a bar in Patong mixed with methamphetamine pills (ya bah) with alcoholic drinks, leading to a tourist jumping to his death from a building, the Phuket Provincial Police will find out the truth.

“Eighth, about officials allowing offenders, such as illegal hotels and others, to continue to break the law, will also be investigated,” he promised.

Gov Chokchai warned, “Every official must explain (the allegations against them) and report to me on February 17. For all eight issues, Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok will be tasked with setting up a committee to solve these problems.”

“We have opened a postbox tor receive complaints from the public about corruption. We will find out the truth with further investigation by a committee and we will remove all officials who ask for bribes by punishing them with the law,” Gov Chockchai said.

The send a complaint to the postbox, address the envelope to:

Post Office Box 1567

Phuket Post Office

Phuket Town, Muang, Phuket 83000

