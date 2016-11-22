PHUKET: One man has been arrested and a second is being hunted following the murder of a 36-year-old Myanmar national on Sunday night (Nov 20) police have confirmed.

Tuesday 22 November 2016, 02:30PM

Mr Kyaw Sein Win, 47, told police that he tried to stop the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kamala Police led by Deputy Chief Lt Col Sophon Borrirak yesterday (Nov 21) escorted Mr Kyaw Sein Win, or Bun, 47, from Myanmar for further questioning after he was been arrested in connection with the murder of a fellow migrant worker named by police as Mr Tazae, 36, at 11pm on Sunday.

Lt Col Somnuek Damkaew received a call from local residents at 1:30am yesterday where it was reported that a large numbers of migrant workers were engaged in a mass brawl at a workers camp at Baan Kwan located behind Phuket FantaSea in Kamala.

Police were told that one man had died and another had been injured during the mélee. (See story here.)

Lt Col Somnuek said one migrant worker named as Mr Moe Oo, or Mo, 36, told police that prior to Sunday night’s incident, the worker’s foreman, Bun, arrived at their shelter, he was inside his room while Mr Tazae was outside lying in a hammock listening to music.

Mr Moe said, “Bun arrived with another man, Mr Owan, also a Myanmar national, and ordered Owan to attack Tazae. Owan smashed Tazae’s head three times with a one metre long crowbar.”

Mr Mo told police that he was so scared that he ran out out the room and sought refuge at his neighbour’s home. When he returned to his shelter he found out that Mr Tazae was already dead.

Lt Col Somnuek continued, “Officers were able to apprehend Bun shortly after the incident and learned that both he and the victim had altercations and disputes over wages.

“Bun told us that after the incident he took Owan to the motorbike taxi queue and came back to camp,” he said.

Bun also told police that he was there when Owan attacked Tazae, but that he had actually tried to stop the attack taking place.

“When Mr Tazae collapsed Bun said that he was frightened so he took off on a motorbike with Owan. Soon after he dropped Owan at the entrance of the soi.

“Bun said Owan dumped the murder weapon into a canal next to the camp,” Lt Col Somnuek added.

Bun has been charged with conspiracy to murder and have seized a Honda Wave as evidenc