Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket migrant worker foreman arrested for conspiracy to murder

PHUKET: One man has been arrested and a second is being hunted following the murder of a 36-year-old Myanmar national on Sunday night (Nov 20) police have confirmed.

crime, death, homicide, police, violence, transport, immigration,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 November 2016, 02:30PM

Mr Kyaw Sein Win, 47, told police that he tried to stop the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Mr Kyaw Sein Win, 47, told police that he tried to stop the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kamala Police led by Deputy Chief Lt Col Sophon Borrirak yesterday (Nov 21) escorted Mr Kyaw Sein Win, or Bun, 47, from Myanmar for further questioning after he was been arrested in connection with the murder of a fellow migrant worker named by police as Mr Tazae, 36, at 11pm on Sunday.

Lt Col Somnuek Damkaew received a call from local residents at 1:30am yesterday where it was reported that a large numbers of migrant workers were engaged in a mass brawl at a workers camp at Baan Kwan located behind Phuket FantaSea in Kamala.

Police were told that one man had died and another had been injured during the mélee. (See story here.)

Lt Col Somnuek said one migrant worker named as Mr Moe Oo, or Mo, 36, told police that prior to Sunday night’s incident, the worker’s foreman, Bun, arrived at their shelter, he was inside his room while Mr Tazae was outside lying in a hammock listening to music.

Mr Moe said, “Bun arrived with another man, Mr Owan, also a Myanmar national, and ordered Owan to attack Tazae. Owan smashed Tazae’s head three times with a one metre long crowbar.”

Mr Mo told police that he was so scared that he ran out out the room and sought refuge at his neighbour’s home. When he returned to his shelter he found out that Mr Tazae was already dead.

Lt Col Somnuek continued, “Officers were able to apprehend Bun shortly after the incident and learned that both he and the victim had altercations and disputes over wages.

“Bun told us that after the incident he took Owan to the motorbike taxi queue and came back to camp,” he said.

Bun also told police that he was there when Owan attacked Tazae, but that he had actually tried to stop the attack taking place.

“When Mr Tazae collapsed Bun said that he was frightened so he took off on a motorbike with Owan. Soon after he dropped Owan at the entrance of the soi.

“Bun said Owan dumped the murder weapon into a canal next to the camp,” Lt Col Somnuek added.

Bun has been charged with conspiracy to murder and have seized a Honda Wave as evidenc

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Rorii | 30 November 2016 - 16:23:48

Swerv, the only section of the "Act" where a nominee would be in trouble, is Section 36, the Act itself does NOT forbid nominees, except if in violation of the Act, go read it.
I challenge you, as I have Joe12/ematt, to show the sections, of the Foreign Business Acts, that specifically forbid nominees.

Please refer us to the relevant sections of the "Land" Act.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 30 November 2016 - 13:35:48

Khun swerv: Yes, we all know that thai nominee shareholders( 51%)are all shareholder in name!
And why is that phenomenon 'living' in Thailand?
Simple, just because the thai law requires it.

Which well thinking foreigner who has a business in Thailand wants himself these thai nominee money suckers in his business? 
Simply because the thai laws require it.
They are good for nothing anyway.

Same as in a condo project, only 49% is allowed to be sold freehold to foreigners.
That 51% is a xenophobia thai thing. What do thai actually fear, khun swerv?

The Phuket News

swerv | 30 November 2016 - 09:53:20

Rorri: A nominee shareholder is a shareholder in name only; in reality nominee shareholders lacks any real financial stake or interest in the company.  Under Thailand business law, the practice of nominee shareholders is illegal.  The prohibition is found in the Foreign Business Act 1999 , and the Land Act .

http://www.thailand-lawyer.com/thailand-shareholders.html

The Phuket News

Rorii | 30 November 2016 - 04:55:20

Ematt, you also seem to redefine accepted definitions, I suggest you find out what a racist is, it's  not hard, there are many dictionaries available.
Now, as for nominees, go read the "Act" if you can find anything , in any "Act", that states "nominees" are illegal then please post the link.

The Phuket News

ematt | 29 November 2016 - 18:58:14

Wow this is dragging on for a long time! Yes, the original post was sanctimonious (and racist and vulgar and condescending).  And yes, the use of nominee shareholders is illegal. And no Rorii, the business act does not state that "must be a minimum of 51% Thai nominees controlled" because using nominees is specifically illegal.

The Phuket News

Rorii | 29 November 2016 - 15:49:02

Joe12, the "standard," accepted definition does NOT match your definition, you can make up anything you like, but no dictionary agrees with you, however, as I have previously stated, sanctimonious does describe you.

As for the "legislation" mm, time and time again I have stated the "Thailand foreign business act b e 2542", which states, in part, must be a minimum of 51% Thai nominees controlled, time and time again I have challenged you to disprove this, but as usual you don't, when challenged to put up or shut up, you fail to put up.

You have previously stated you have a high understanding of Thai law, and recently your self praise re: high intellect, so, go and prove my comment wrong. Some people are just 2 bob short of a quid

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 28 November 2016 - 18:08:41

Rorii...free English lessson for you as I was aware you are not the brightest bulb in the box and would not understand the nuances of the English language. Calling someone a "savage" is taking a morally superiority stance, unless the person making the assertion is on a par with or less civilised (to use your quoted definition) than the person to which they refer. In other words 2 boofheads calling each other savages...like you and Ed....would not be regarded as sanctimonious. The legislation to which I refer is your assertion that nominee shareholders is not illegal. 

Kurt...as usual I am not concerned about your silly ramblings.

The Phuket News

Rorii | 28 November 2016 - 12:14:17

Joe12, if all you can do is call me a "clown" so be it, BUT, one who refuses to accept what they are, surely must be worse. Calling people " freaking savage animals" does not makes one suoerior, they may in fact consider themselves "freaking animals" this is something you don't know. Just what "legislation"  are you on about, your writings are becoming more incoherent, by the day. Joe12, just for your info.
Savage, definition
an uncivilized human being.
8.
a fierce, brutal, or cruel person.

I think savage fits this killer quite well, but alas, maybe not the same definition as in your own dictionary.

The Phuket News

Joe12 | 27 November 2016 - 12:39:43

Rorii...another clown. When someone calls another "Freeking savage animals," what position is that person taking...one of moral superiority or inferiority? Given that you cannot understand a simple piece of legislation, it is obvious given your statement that you would have no idea.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 27 November 2016 - 11:58:17

@ Rorii: Very well written, about that "Joe12".
It is not for nothing I months ago declared him..." Being in my ignore list". ( Cordon Sanitaire)
Waist of time to react on all the nonsense of this someone.

Life is painless for the brainless, high on their horses.

The Phuket News
Page: First | 1 | 2 | Last Matches 13 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.