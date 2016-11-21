PHUKET: Police are investigating a drunken brawl over a wage disagreement which left one man dead and a second injured at a migrant workers’ camp in Kamala last night (Nov 20).

Monday 21 November 2016, 12:29PM

The body of the unidentified migrant worker was found in front of a hut at the workers’ camp. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kamala Police Lt Col Somnuek Damkaew received a call from residents at 1:30am this morning (Nov 21) when it was reported that a large numbers of migrant workers were engaged in a mass brawl at a workers camp located behind Phuket FantaSea in Kamala.

Police were told that one man had died and another had been injured during the mélee.

Col Somnuek arrived at the camp with Kusoldharm and Kamala Municipality rescue workers to find the body of a man lying face down on the ground in a pool of blood in front of a hut.

“It appears that the victim was slashed on the back of his neck with a sharp object. He also had head injuries. We have yet to identify the man or even confirm his nationality,” Col Somnuek said.

“I think he was about 25-30 years old. His body was taken Patong Hospital for doctors to confirm the time and cause of death.

“We also have yet to identify the injured man. His friends had already taken him to Patong Hospital by the time we arrived,” Col Somnuek added.

“All we know so far is that the brawl started when two groups of workers had a dispute over wages and that more than 10 people were involved in the fight.

“When we arrived, most of those involved had already fled the scene,” he said.

“However, we are investigating the incident and will bring in all those for questioning to find out who was responsible for the death and injury to the victims,” he added.