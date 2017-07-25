PHUKET: Government offices across Phuket will close this Friday (July 28) as the nation celebrates the 65th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Tuesday 25 July 2017, 12:15PM

Alcohol sales are permitted on Friday (July 28). Image: Class Act Media / Graphics

The government announced back in April that July 28 would be one of two new public holidays introduced this year, the other being Oct 13, in remembrance of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. (See story here.)

On Friday, most government offices on the island will be closed, including Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office, the Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, but branches in shopping centres will remain open.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

Although government officials request respectfulness on this public holiday, there will be no ban on alcohol, confirmed an official from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) told The Phuket News.

“There is no law banning alcohol sales on the July 28 (HM The King’s birthday). Businesses are allowed to sell alcohol if they wish, according to normal legal times, 11am to 2pm and 5pm to midnight,” said the official.

The Class Act Media office will also be closed on Friday.