Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Two new holidays announced; May 5 dropped

BANGKOK: The nation will have two new public holidays starting this year, on July 28 and Oct 13, while May 5 will no longer serve as Coronation Day, the government announced on Tuesday.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 April 2017, 08:58AM

Oct 13 will be made a public holiday in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Rama IX, who reigned for over 70 years and passed away on that date last year, said Deputy Government Spokeswoman Taksada Sangkachantra.

Meanwhile, the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun will be celebrated on July 28, she said.

“The announcement of Thailand's additional public holidays means they take effect from today,” she said.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the cabinet also confirmed that May 5, which commemorates the coronation of the late King in 1950, will no longer be a national holiday.

“The Coronation Day changes every reign,” he said, adding the government will announce a replacement date soon.

BIS

The late King was born on Dec 5 and this will remain a national holiday to celebrated by Thais nationwide, the spokesman said.

On a separate note, he said May 11 will remain a normal working day even though it is sandwiched this year between two official holidays: Visakha Bucha on May 10, and Royal Ploughing Day on May 12.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

Discover thainess, i agree and disagree with your statement, having to rely on scooters is dangerous here but it shouldn't be if people drove with...(Read More)

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

@Rorii,the governor just arrived and our top pessimist comes out barking already!...(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

What a tragic waste of two young people who should have their whole lives ahead of them. The truck driver should be punished, of course, but also thos...(Read More)

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

New brooms sweep cleaner and better. Well, expected. All depend on quality....(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

And the carnage continues...quite a sickening accident caused by a bafoon in a garbage truck, a senseless waste of young lives ..When will Thai driver...(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

I drove past the traffic light just few minutes after the accident and make me sad for the 2 people lying dead on the road with one of them under the ...(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

This is manslaughter and its about time the pathetic excuse for a police force starting charging these reckless idiots who cause death with manslaught...(Read More)

Phuket Airport amid Songkran travel surge

Interesting article but it not explains that most hotels the last 2 years not get full on songkran in Phuket??There are many well known hotels who hav...(Read More)

Hold tourists and guides responsible for coral damage, says Phuket poll

The only real solution would be to ban all tourism for 3 years for Ko Racha Yai and Noi but this is impossible so let them go to hell! I just dont go ...(Read More)

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

Hahahaaa, another one who "promises" to fix Phuket's problem, let's keep a list of what he will say he will "fix" then com...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.