BANGKOK: The nation will have two new public holidays starting this year, on July 28 and Oct 13, while May 5 will no longer serve as Coronation Day, the government announced on Tuesday.

Wednesday 12 April 2017, 08:58AM

Oct 13 will be made a public holiday in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Rama IX, who reigned for over 70 years and passed away on that date last year, said Deputy Government Spokeswoman Taksada Sangkachantra.

Meanwhile, the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun will be celebrated on July 28, she said.

“The announcement of Thailand's additional public holidays means they take effect from today,” she said.

Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the cabinet also confirmed that May 5, which commemorates the coronation of the late King in 1950, will no longer be a national holiday.

“The Coronation Day changes every reign,” he said, adding the government will announce a replacement date soon.

The late King was born on Dec 5 and this will remain a national holiday to celebrated by Thais nationwide, the spokesman said.

On a separate note, he said May 11 will remain a normal working day even though it is sandwiched this year between two official holidays: Visakha Bucha on May 10, and Royal Ploughing Day on May 12.

Read original story here.