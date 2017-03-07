PHUKET: Chalong Police have confirmed to The Phuket News that Olga Smirnova, the 53-year-old Russian woman arrested for feeding fish at Koh Racha and detained for two days in police detention cells because she could not raise the B100,000 bail required, has not been added to Thailand’s immigration blacklist.

Tuesday 7 March 2017, 11:45AM

Olga Smirnova, the 53-year-old Russian woman arrested for feeding fish at Koh Racha and detained for two days in police detention cells because she could not raise the B100,000 bail required, has been been freed by Phuket Immiragtion and not added to Thailand’s immigration blacklist. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

”Phuket Immigration confirmed that Ms Smirnova was not added to the blacklist and she can travel in Phuket until her visa (permit to stay) expires on Mar 18,” Chalong Police Chief Col Krittapas Det-intarasorn told The Phuket News this morning.

“This is most likely because it is not a serious issue,” Col Krittapas added.

Col Krittapas assured, “The bail money posted will be returned to Ms Ratree Raksaart.”

Ms Ratree nominated herself to the court as a “friend” of Ms Smirnova and submitted the B100,000 bail to Phuket Provincial Court on Feb 21 in order to secure Ms Smironova’s release while awaiting trial.

Ms Smirnova was arrested at Koh Racha on Feb 19 for feeding bread to fish. (See story here.)

Until yesterday, she was being held in Thailand in order to be sentenced and fined B1,000 for the crime. (See story here.)