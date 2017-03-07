”Phuket Immigration confirmed that Ms Smirnova was not added to the blacklist and she can travel in Phuket until her visa (permit to stay) expires on Mar 18,” Chalong Police Chief Col Krittapas Det-intarasorn told The Phuket News this morning.
“This is most likely because it is not a serious issue,” Col Krittapas added.
Col Krittapas assured, “The bail money posted will be returned to Ms Ratree Raksaart.”
Ms Ratree nominated herself to the court as a “friend” of Ms Smirnova and submitted the B100,000 bail to Phuket Provincial Court on Feb 21 in order to secure Ms Smironova’s release while awaiting trial.
Ms Smirnova was arrested at Koh Racha on Feb 19 for feeding bread to fish. (See story here.)
Until yesterday, she was being held in Thailand in order to be sentenced and fined B1,000 for the crime. (See story here.)
Be the first to comment.