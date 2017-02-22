PHUKET: The 53-year-old Russian woman who spent two nights in police lockup after she was caught feeding bread to fish Racha Yai Island, south of Phuket, has been released on B100,000 bail paid for a by a “friend”.

Wednesday 22 February 2017, 05:03PM

Russian tourist Olga Smirnova,53, arrested for feeding fish at Koh Racha Yai, was released after a 'friend' posted B100,00 bail for her. Photo: DMCR

Olga Smirnova was released on bail by the Phuket Provincial Court yesterday (Feb 21), confirmed Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police.

“She didn’t have enough money to post bail, so we had to keep her at Chalong Police Station for two nights until we handed her to the Phuket Provincial Court on Feb 21,” he said.

A confused Ms Smirnova was taken into custody on Koh Racha Yai on Sunday (Feb 19) for the heinous act of feeding bread to fish close to a coral reef, then taken to Chalong Police Station to be charged. (See story here.)

Unable to post bail, she was incarcerated in the police cells at 7:30pm.

Ms Smirnova was presented to Phuket Provincial Court at 3pm yesterday, when Ms Ratree Raksaart, who nominated herself to the court as a “friend” of Ms Smirnova, arrived with Tourist Police and posted bail on the Russian woman’s behalf.

“Ms Smirnova is not permitted to leave the country while waiting for her trial to begin,” Lt Sakkarin said.

“She must report herself to the court on March 6,” he added.