Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

PHUKET: The Immigration Bureau’s online portal for foreigners to complete their 90-day reporting is operational again after months of recurring issues which rendered the service unusable.

immigration,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 25 April 2017, 07:17PM

The '90 days (Online)' button on the Phuket Immigration website - and the online system for processing 90-day reports online - are operational again. Image Screengrab
The '90 days (Online)' button on the Phuket Immigration website - and the online system for processing 90-day reports online - are operational again. Image Screengrab

“The system had been unable to process online applications due to server issues since February 9 (see story here),” said Maj Worapol Panpeth, an inspector at the Phuket Immigration Office.

“But now the 90-day online reporting service can be used by individuals, and the 24-hour online service for hotels to file their reports (of which foreigners have checked in to their respective resorts) is operational, too,” he added.

“Both services have been operational for a week, and some foreigners have already used it to successfully complete their 90-day reporting. I apologise if some people did not know about this update yet,” Maj Worapol explained.

In correcting the problems, the Immigration Bureau took the opportunity to upgrade their systems, Maj Worapol noted.

“Immigration officials in Bangkok analysed the problems and now the system works better, and the link on Phuket Immigration Office website (click here) can be used to complete the reporting process,” he added.

 

 
