PHUKET: An official from the Phuket Immigration Office has confirmed that expats wanting to carry out their 90-day reporting online are currently unable to do so due to server issues in Bangkok.

Thursday 9 February 2017, 12:03PM

Access to the 90-day reporting webpage is currently under construction. Photo: Screengrab via immigration.go.th

The problem means that all expats needing to do their 90-day reporting must do so at one of the island’s immigration offices.

The Phuket News attempted to access the 90-day reporting webpage this morning (Feb 9) to find a message stating that the website is currently undergoing maintenance.

The Phuket Immigration official, who declined to be named, said “The website is another option for those people who need to do 90-day reporting. Unfortunately, as the website is currently not working they will need to report to the immigration office in Phuket Town or in Patong.

“I don’t know how long the website has been like this or how long it will take to fix the problem,” the official said.

“All I can confirm is that the problem is due to a server issue in Bangkok, it is not a problem caused here in Phuket,” he added.

However, the official also confirmed that a further option for those who cannot visit either of the immigration offices is to do the report by post.

“If foreigners are unable to visit our offices then they can still use the mail option,” he said.

In addition, the official also said that should anyone have any problems they are still able to contact the Phuket Immigration Office via their telephone number 076 221 905.

“If that number is busy then people can always try the 1178 hotline,” he said.

A reporter from The Phuket News attempted to call the immigration number several times this morning with no success.