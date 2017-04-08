PHUKET: Police from Provincial Police Region 8 today arrested a 28-year-old Thai woman wanted in connection with theft from a Phuket gold shop on March 18.

Saturday 8 April 2017, 04:45PM

Ms Thiwaporn Saksri, 28, (circled) from Chiang Mai was arrested an an undisclosed address in Songkhla province. Photo: Darawan Naknakhon

Police in Phuket were on the lookout for a woman who had twice entered gold shops on the island on the pretence of buying a necklace, and walking out of each shop with more than B20,000 in stolen gold tucked into her back pocket.

The wanted notices were issued on March 20, said Maj Thanasak Sawangsri of the Wichit Police, after officers were informed that the woman had stolen her second gold booty from the Muang Thong branch of Yongdee Gold Shop on Pattana Thongtin Rd on March 18. (See story here.)

At 7:30am today (Apr 8), Deputy Commander of the Ao Nang Police, Lt Col Pravit Aengchuan, who is currently acting Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 8, together with Maj Khitthoisak Sommart of the Kuraburi Police in Phang Nga, who is currently acting Inspector of Provincial Police Region 8, arrested Ms Thiwaporn Saksri, 28, from Chiang Mai in connection with the theft.

The Phuket Provincial Court released an arrest warrant for Thiwaporn yesterday (Apr 7) after she was suspected of being the woman involved in the theft.

Thiwaporn was apprehended by police in Sathing Phra, Songkhla.

Police initially managed to track down a white-and-black Mazda 3 in connection with the theft at an address in Nopphitam, Nakhon Sri Thammarat and were later able to track down Thiwaporn at an undisclosed address in Songkhla.

Thiwaporn told police, “I sold the stolen gold at a another gold shop in Phuket because at that time I needed money.

Thiwaporn is now being held in custody at Wichit Police Station where she faces legal action.