Phuket police hunt ‘back pocket’ gold thief

PHUKET: Police in Phuket are on the lookout for a woman who has twice entered gold shops on the island on the pretence of buying a necklace, and walking out of each shop with more than B20,000 in stolen gold tucked into her back pocket.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 March 2017, 12:32PM

The wanted notices were issued yesterday (Mar 20), said Maj Thanasak Sawangsri of the Wichit Police, after officers were informed that the woman had stolen her second gold booty from the Muang Thong branch of Yongdee Gold Shop on Pattana Thongtin Rd in on Saturday.

“CCTV footage shows the woman with a black shirt and denim shorts entering the shop at 9am,” Maj Thanasak explained.

“She told staff that she wanted to buy a necklace. The staff placed a tray of necklaces in front of her and when the staff weren’t looking she stuffed one necklace (valued at over B20,000) into her back pocket then quickly walked out of the shop,” he said.

Staff learned that the woman had taken the necklace only after reviewing the shop’s CCTV footage that evening, he added.

“The woman is believed to have left in a white-and-black Mazda 3 bearing license plates from Nakhon Sri Thammarat,” said Maj Thanasak.

“I tracked down the owner of the car, but that person isn’t the woman we’re looking for, and the owner of car said they had no idea who the suspect was,” he said.

After alerting other police about the theft, Maj Thanasak said his officers learned that the same woman was wanted for the same style theft of yet another necklace valued at about B20,000 from a gold shop in Phuket Town last Friday (Mar 17).

“We don’t know her name yet, all we have is her photo, but we are looking for her now,” Maj Thanasak assured.

 

 
Georg the Viking | 21 March 2017 - 13:22:39

If someone had thought up this story, I would not believe it. Two employees who do not realize that they are being nicked and a car owner who does not know who has his car.

