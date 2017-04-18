Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket garbage truck kills another, driver charged

PHUKET: Police have charged a council garbage truck driver for the death motorbike taxi passenger who suffered fatal head injuries in a collision at traffic lights in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (April 17).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 April 2017, 11:39AM

Phuket City Police and an ambulance from the Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada were called to the scene of the accident, at the intersection of Srisuthat Rd and Amphur Rd, at 5:30pm.

At the scene was a motorbike jammed under the front of a Rassada Municipality garbage truck, driven by Wirasak Boonlah, 35.

Motorbike taxi driver Suwit Panyayong, 65, had suffered minor injures, but his passenger, Adirek Suetrong, 39, had sustained serious head injuries in the collision and subsequent fall onto the road.

Both were taken to Phuket Provincial Hospital, but Mr Adirek was pronounced dead at the facility.

Mr Suwit was wearing a helmet, but Mr Adirek was not, Capt Kraisorn Phakarraya of the Phuket City Police pointed out.

“According to our investigation, the garbage truck driver stopped the truck to wait for the red traffic lights at the intersection,” Capt Kraisorn said.

‘The motorbike arrived at the lights it pulled up on the left side. When the lights turned green the motorbike and the truck took off, but the garbage truck driver did not see the motorbike. The truck struck the motorbike and it fell down, resulting in the injuries,” he added.

Wirasak has been charged with reckless driving causing death, Capt Kraisorn confirmed.

“Mr Suwit was tested for alcohol, but he tested negative,” he added.

The deadly accident yesterday follows the horrific accident last Monday (April 10) that saw two students killed when they were crushed under the wheels of a private garbage truck at the entrance to Soi Palai on Chao Fa East Rd. (See story here.)

 

 
Jor12 | 18 April 2017 - 18:16:50

Appears an appropriate charge as the the driver was reckless in that he was not keeping a proper lookout or driving in a safe manner in such a large vehicle where it was incumbent on him given its size and height off the road to do so. It is immaterial whether or not the deceased was wearing a helmet. It could quite easily have been a pedestrian.  

No-one really cares about helmets. One just needs to view the pictures of the number of motorcyclists not wearing helmets. Of the 5 riders that can readily be seen, only one is wearing a helmet.

jogi | 18 April 2017 - 16:01:37

for me it make no sence to charge the truckdriver with reckless driving causing dead. the motorbike-taxidriver should get this charges. first he take a passenger and don't supply a helmet to his passenger.then he, (a motorbiketaxidriver!!!) pull up at the left side of a big truck waiting for the traffic lights to turn green. because the bike taxidriver could not be seen from the driver seat of the truck, and to me, from the foto the bike was under the front of the truck, the bike must have pull'd from the left from the truck to the front of the truck all the time in the dead spot out of sigh to the truck driver. was both vehikles properly licensed? was both drivers properly licensed, (motorbike-taxi-license) or thos new kind of motorbike license FOR LIFE at a higher fee,for elderly people who will not be able anymore to pass a drivers test.
a blood-alkohol test for both drivers involved in this accident would spread some light who should be charged. lucky i don't drive a big truck, from my car i can see this idiot bikers who allways  at traffic lights pull up left and right of me and cut in front of me by green.

Eagle | 18 April 2017 - 15:27:16

Simon01,-no one on the island is able to drive safely-Are you talking only about locals or are tourists and expats included in your opinion?And since when do farangs pay 100.000 for breaking a traffic law?Any case you know of and if so what law was broken?

simon01 | 18 April 2017 - 12:25:14

So sad. Yet more needless loss of life due to the simple face No one on the island is able to drive safely. There are no car, mini van, tuk tuk or truck or buss drivers that should be on the roads in anything bigger than a 125 scooter. They are still unable to drive this safely but at least they will do less damage. Until the government actually makes people do a proper full on driving test and then have the police enforce the traffic laws and then punish those that break them then nothing will ever change and people will die. By punish I mean not a 1,000 fine and then let go as is the normal here unless a farrang then its 100,000 fine. This size fine should be for all. But the roads in phuket have no rules and no real fines for the locals. But the real proble is the peole on the roads have not done a real driving test and have had no real training other than go and stop. Will it change??? very unlikely until a governor or very high ranking official gets killed then nothing will change. Its just so sad to read every single day of the needless loss of life.

Kurt | 18 April 2017 - 12:14:25

Very unfortunate accident.
How unfortunate that the motorbike passenger didn't wear a helmet.
That, by thai law, is obligated.
But RTP has her own explanation of traffic law enforcement.
As you see, that can costs lives, RTP!

Normally when the traffic light turns green the motorbikes on the left side of my car are speeding a way much faster.
How got the motorbike in front of the garbage truck?

To charge the (negative) alcohol tested truck driver looks a bit premature.
Specially as the person who died of head injurie was not wearing a helmet in the first place.

