PHUKET: The driver of a Phuket garbage truck has been charged for the deaths of two teenagers who were crushed under the wheels of the juggernaut after the truck hit their motorbike from behind in Chalong late yesterday afternoon (April 10).

Tuesday 11 April 2017, 10:30AM

Sumon Pimchangmai, 35, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat was charged with reckless driving causing death at Chalong Police Station after police confirmed that his truck hit the youngsters’ motorbike from behind at the intersection of Soi Palai and Chao Fa East Rd at about 5:47pm, confirmed Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikun of the Chalong Police.

“We checked CCTV at the intersection and could see that the motorbike was heading north. When the motorbike arrived at the junction, the traffic lights were green but most of vehicles slowed down, and so did the motorbike,” Lt Chanat said.

“The truck hit them from behind and ran over the two youths,” he added.

When police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, the head of Potsathorn Chaijaroensup, 19, was still pinned under the wheels of the truck.

The body of Panitcha Mingkanitkul, 18, lay strewn on the road some 20 metres behind.

Mr Potsathorn was a first-year student at the Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus, while Ms Panitcha had just graduated high school and was enrolled to study at the Prince of Songkla University Trang Campus.

Mr Potsathorn and Ms Panitcha’s bodies were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.