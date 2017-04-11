Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

PHUKET: The driver of a Phuket garbage truck has been charged for the deaths of two teenagers who were crushed under the wheels of the juggernaut after the truck hit their motorbike from behind in Chalong late yesterday afternoon (April 10).

transport, accidents, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 April 2017, 10:30AM

Sumon Pimchangmai, 35, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat was charged with reckless driving causing death at Chalong Police Station after police confirmed that his truck hit the youngsters’ motorbike from behind at the intersection of Soi Palai and Chao Fa East Rd at about 5:47pm, confirmed Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikun of the Chalong Police.

“We checked CCTV at the intersection and could see that the motorbike was heading north. When the motorbike arrived at the junction, the traffic lights were green but most of vehicles slowed down, and so did the motorbike,” Lt Chanat said.

“The truck hit them from behind and ran over the two youths,” he added.

When police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, the head of Potsathorn Chaijaroensup, 19, was still pinned under the wheels of the truck.

The body of Panitcha Mingkanitkul, 18, lay strewn on the road some 20 metres behind.

Mr Potsathorn was a first-year student at the Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus, while Ms Panitcha had just graduated high school and was enrolled to study at the Prince of Songkla University Trang Campus.

Mr Potsathorn and Ms Panitcha’s bodies were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

 

 
Discover Thainess | 11 April 2017 - 13:42:18

What a tragic waste of two young people who should have their whole lives ahead of them. The truck driver should be punished, of course, but also those who continue to deny Phuket a proper public transport service should hang their heads in shame. Having to rely on scooters for transport is so dangerous here on the island.

Pauly44 | 11 April 2017 - 11:35:00

And the carnage continues...quite a sickening accident caused by a bafoon in a garbage truck, a senseless waste of young lives ..When will Thai drivers finally learn to take responsibility for their actions and realise driving a vehicle is to be taken very seriously? I suspect never is the answer...Extreme selfishness and a severe shortage of brain cells! 
RIP kids.

Asterix | 11 April 2017 - 11:33:31

I drove past the traffic light just few minutes after the accident and make me sad for the 2 people lying dead on the road with one of them under the truck.
This driver is a criminal, and should go to jail.
Land Transport Department must reform the training for truck and bus drivers and make the exam tests much more harder to pass and at last the sooner the better for the safety of road users and pedestrians.

Sam hayman | 11 April 2017 - 11:28:18

This is manslaughter and its about time the pathetic excuse for a police force starting charging these reckless idiots who cause death with manslaughter otherwise drivers will continue to cause death on our roads.

