PHUKET: Thomas Keating, the Australian tourist charged with the death of his girlfriend in a jet-ski collision off Phuket last month, has been handed down as two-year suspended jail sentence and fined B5,000 for reckless driving causing death.

Thursday 23 March 2017, 12:55PM

Thomas Keating exits Phuket Provincial Court this morning. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The sentence, handed down at Phuket Provincial Court this morning, brings to an end formal proceedings for a death that the victim’s family – and today the judge – have publicly recognised as a “terrible accident” and a “tragedy”.

Mr Keating today, accompanied by family members, his lawyer and Craig Ferguson, the Australian Consul-General for Phuket, stood silent in court with a stern face.

He and those accompanying him declined to comment to reporters on entering and leaving the court.

Mr Keating, 22, and his girlfriend, Emily Jayne Collie, 20, were riding jet-skis near Kata Beach late afternoon on Feb 5 when they collided in the water at high speed, leaving Ms Collie with severe injuries to her neck and shoulders. (See story here.)

Mr Keating said strong sunlight reflected off the sea and made it impossible to see the jet-ski of Ms Collie, leading to the crash. (See story here.)

The court has explained to The Phuket News that Mr Keating will not be allowed to leave Thailand until the formal documents from today’s ruling have been filed, which is expected to take “about one week”, a court official said.