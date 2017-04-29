PHUKET: Relatives of Jiranuch Trirat, 24, gathered at Srisoonthorn temple graveyard as the distraught mother bid farewell to her 11-month-old child.

Saturday 29 April 2017, 05:44PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket resident Wuttisan “Tei” Wongtalay, 20, hanged his daughter and then himself from a derelict building in Mai Khao on Monday (Apr 24) in what police believe was act motivated by jealousy. Wuttisan broadcast the horrific incident on the internet through a Facebook Live video, and that was how shocked Beta's mother Jiranuch Trirat learned about it (read here).

Nong Beta was buried today (Apr 29) at Srisoonthorn temple graveyard in Thalang. The ceremony took place at noon with Beta's mother sprinkling flowers upon the grave surrounded by weeping family members.

“The heaven is opened for Nong Beta. Let the holy thing be kind to her,” the words of farewell were.