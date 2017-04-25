PHUKET: A man hanged his 11-month-old daughter then himself in Sakoo, south of Phuket International Airport, late yesterday afternoon (April 24) in a video broadcast live on Facebook in what police believe was an act of jealousy.

Tuesday 25 April 2017, 10:49AM

The 11-month-old babe 'Beta' looks up at her father Wuttisan “Tei” Wongtalay, 20, moments before he hangs her. Image: Screengrab

The alarm was raised by Jiranuch “Bew” Trirat, 21, who called police at 6:30pm reporting that her boyfriend Wuttisan “Tei” Wongtalay, 20, had posted a Facebook Live video on his Facebook page.

The video showed him tying a rope around their daughter’s neck and lowering the infant over the edge of a building high up, with the sun shining into the camera.

“The video clip, which is about four minutes long, was posted at 5:45pm yesterday,” said Lt Col Sanit Nookhong to Thalang Police.

“In the video, Wuttisan shows a bottle of liquid, which we later confirmed was kratom drink. He gives the girl, Beta, a drink and has a drink too. After that he ties a rope around the girl’s neck and lowers her down.

“You can hear the girl crying and finally the crying stops. Then he pulls her up onto the roof top and unties the rope from her neck,” he said.

Police launched a search for Wuttisan and baby Beta, and soon found their bodies hanged from the side of a derelict building in Moo 3, Sakoo, near Nai Thon Beach, Lt Col Sanit confirmed.

Ms Jiranuch told police that Wuttisan was worried that she was cheating on him.

“At 3am yesterday he checked my phone and threatened to kill me,” she said. Ms Jiranuch did not elaborate on what Wuttisan saw on the phone that prompted the threats.

“I was very afraid and ran away from the house and left Beta with him,” she added.

“I returned home late in the afternoon and they were not there. I called him to bring Beta back to the house, but I could not get in touch with him. That’s when I saw the video clip and called the police,” she said.