PHUKET: Local police and officials from the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) took the launch of the “Keep Phuket Clean” campaign today (April 4) to heart by demolishing structures that were home to about 10 beachfront businesses deemed to be on public land.

Tuesday 4 April 2017, 06:11PM

The “cleanup”, which attracted a crowd of Thai and foreign onlookers, began at 9am and was supervised by Lt Col Chockdee Mabangyang and Lt Col Pramual Jaikrathok of the Kamala Police.

“Business owners had been given notice that the demolitions would happen this morning,” Col Chockdee told The Phuket News.

“They had time to prepare and move their belongings out of the premises,” he added.

Col Chockdee pointed out the demolitions were approved by the Phuket Provincial Court.

He added that the demolitions were conducted as part of the ‘Keep Phuket Clean’ campaign as launched by Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan in Patong earlier today. (See story here.)

“The Kamala OrBorTor is responsible for the campaign in this area. The business owners already knew that they are illegally on public land, that their businesses would be temporary,” he added.

“Tomorrow, police officers will be present for one more day to oversee and help with the ‘cleaning process’ (sic). After tomorrow, it should be complete,” Col Chockdee said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub.