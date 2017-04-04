PHUKET: More than 2,000 people turned out at Patong Beach for a mass beach-cleanup today (April 4) as Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan launched the government-driven “Keep Phuket Clean” campaign.

The government has issued an order to solve the rubbish problem. The plan is for Thailand to be free of litter all this year, 2017,” Gov Chockchai told the crowd gathered near the Police Box at the end of Bangla Rd.

“So Phuket has launched the campaign ‘Keep Phuket Clean by our hands’. The objective is to make people more concerned about cleanliness,” he added.

Similar launch events will be held at the end of Saphan Hin and at Bang Tao Beach in Cherng Talay, Gov Chockchai noted.

Under the campaign, each local administrative office must identify one area in particular to keep clean, and where appropriate it must be a beach area, he explained

However, municipalities and other forms of local administrations must also maintain their areas by keeping grass cut along roadsides and around government buildings and making sure roads are free from litter.

They must also clear any sources of health risk, improve the scenery such as by removing signs or banners that are tattered,

“They must also keep drains clear. The roads will be cleaned, and underwater rubbish in the sea and in canals will be cleaned. In addition air pollution will be measured,” Gov Chockchai said.

“Every local administrative office must follow the campaign, and the public can help too by taking part to make our province clean and to support the good image of a world tourism city with our hands and hearts,” he added.

Present for the official cleanup launch today was Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, who last month independently launched her own campaign to clear rubbish from being dumped on the streets of Patong with revamped collections and an mobile phone app for the public to use to report dumped garbage. (See The Phuket News page one story here.)

Patong is also the focal point of a campaign to clear ugly tangles of overhead cables from the streets, with Sai Nam Yen Rd to be cleared first, followed by 1.2 kilometres of Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd that includes the section past the Jungceylong shopping mall. (See The Phuket News page one story here.)