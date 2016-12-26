PHUKET: Memorial services were held in Phuket and elsewhere along the Andaman coast this morning (Dec 26) to remember the thousands of lives lost to the Asian Tsunami 12 years ago.

In Phuket, Acting Thalang District Chief Wikom Jakthi this morning led proceedings at the Tsunami Memorial Wall near Mai Khao Beach.

After Buddhist, Muslim and Christian prayers for those lost to the waves that devastated Phuket, Mr Wikom led the small crowd in hanging wreaths along the Wall of Remembrance.

In Phang Nga, north of Phuket, services were held near Khao Lak at the Tor 813 patrol boat memorial, where the waves dumped the boat nearly one kilometre inland.

Khao Lak and Baan Bang Nieow suffered heavily in the tsunami, with many of the victims being Scandinavians on holiday over the Christmas period.

“I cannot put into words how difficult it must be for the families of the those who died in the disaster, the pain have gone through, but I want to encourage them as life must go on and they must be strong,” Phang Nga Governor Paksapong Thawiphat said.

At Baan Nam Khem, a village north of Khao Lak that was devastated by the tsunami, Takua Pa District Chief Virot Suwanwong joined surviving villagers to lay white roses along the memorial wall, which is fitted with plaques featuring the names of hundreds of people who died in the disaster.

At Maya Bay, off Phi Phi Island, officials from Hat Nopparat Thara - Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park led Thais and foreigners in laying wreaths on the bay together this morning.

Tonight, the annual Light Up Phuket beach candlelight ceremony will take place at Loma Park, beside Patong Beach. People are invited to light candles in remembrance of the victims of the tsunami. (See story here.)

In Thailand, official government estimates marked 5,393 confirmed dead, another 8,457 injured and 3,062 missing, presumed dead, all lost to the tsunami.

The 2004 Asian Tsunami claimed an estimated 230,000 to 280,000 lives – in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and even Somalia – with millions more directly and indirectly affected by the waves.