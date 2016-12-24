PHUKET: A memorial service for the 12th Anniversary of the Boxing Day Tsunami will be held in Patong on Monday (Dec 26).

People light candles in remembrance of the Tsunami victims at last year's memorial service. Photo: Phuket News File

Running from 5pm to 7:30pm, the tsunami memorial will take place at Loma Park, near Patong beach. People are invited to light candles in remembrance of the Tsunami victims.

Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan and Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup will give speeches at the memorial. On the day will also be exhibitions about the Tsunami and music.