Patong Mayor unveils plans for Loma food centre as vendors agree delayed eviction

PHUKET: Vendors at the Loma Food Centre have until April 30 next year to vacate the building so Patong Municipality can begin redeveloping the building into a monument to honour the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Friday 9 December 2016, 07:34PM

The final date was agreed at a meeting between Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and the final 17 remaining vendors yesterday afternoon (Dec 8).

Also present at the meeting was Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Poonsak Naksaena, officials from Damrongdhama Centre (Ombudsman’s Office) and Capt Boontop Lanthong from the Office of Phuket Public Prosecution.

“We will turn the building into a new landmark,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

The new building will be in the shape of a “Micro Mod” boat, which is a dinghy that the late King Bhumibol designed and made by hand himself, she explained.

Vendors may continue to use the building until April 30, Mayor Chalermluck said.

“But they must clear away everything at the end of each day. They cannot leave anything behind,” she said.

After the building is complete, Patong Municipality will find a location for the vendors to set up again, she added.

Of the 17 vendors present at the meeting, 16 agreed and one disagreed with the resolution.

The delayed eviction date brings to a close a long-running dispute between Patong Municipality and vendors at the centre, which is popular among tourist along the Patong beachfront, with many vendors facing eviction one by one since last year for failing to comply with lease coinditions, and some refusing to pay rent. (See story here.)

Late last month, Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan gave a stay of execution of eviction as vendors pleaded to stay at the Food Centre. (See story here.)

 

 
CaptainJack69 | 10 December 2016 - 13:10:14

@yvonne: You are right, people like "street food", but there is no shortage of places to find it. Especially in Patong there are street vendors on most corners, plastic chairs appear in front of any large store once it closes for the evening and mobile vendors constantly patrol every street. Plus there are plenty of markets and dedicated areas for these vendors.

Mean-time this particular location is the definition of "prime real-estate" being at the very centre of Patong Beach, and highly visible to everyone that comes. A building here will become a landmark and an emblem for Phuket that could become recognized world-wide and maybe even help to improve Phukets' (ever declining) international reputation.

yvonne | 09 December 2016 - 21:29:23

What that is typical Thai will eventually remain on Phuket? What will go next? the Markets? why not upgrade the Food Court then? Take away all the Thai Flavour and no reason for Tourists who want to experience  and enjoy the typical Thai Culture,local eateries and
way of life to visit Thailand any longer. They come because of THAI LOCAL Culture, the local Food, Street food  that makes Thailand, just that Thailand. They do not come for German, Italian, American,Russian,French Cuisine and Restaurants and foods,they can have that anywhere in the World and right on their doorsteps in their own Cities too. There are MANY far superior Beach Destinations in the World as well. Many will Try Vietnam next time because there the typical Vietnamese local culture will still be protected and in place to enjoy and experience. Many are already looking at other Asian Destinations that have RETAINED their authentic Culture.Many will flock back to Bali and the Philippines  and Malaysia needs to capitalize on that too.Thailand and especially Phuket and Koh Samui has lost most of it's charm thanks to the THAINESS being destroyed.

Matches 2 result(s)
