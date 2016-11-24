Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor offers reprieve to Patong Loma Park food vendors

PHUKET: Governor Chockchai Dejamorntham today ordered Patong Municipality to stop work on renovating the Loma Food Court building on the Patong beachfront into a “community building” until the dispute with vendors evicted from the food court had been resolved.

tourism, construction, patong, economics,

Darawan Naknakhon

Thursday 24 November 2016, 06:05PM

Gov Chockchai ordered the Patong authority to halt its reclamation of the the government-owned building after food vendors appealed to him for help again today en masse at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The vendors’ appeal follows Patong Municipality workers sealing off the building yesterday (Nov 23), preventing 13 vendors from opening their food stalls still inside the building.

The council workers moved in at about 1:30pm, led by Patong Deputy Mayors Veerasak Kaminthong and Boonma Eibsap, and accompanied by military personnel and volunteers.

The workers set up metal barriers to seal off the area.

The move comes after all the leases issued to the vendors had expired, and after Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup told vendors at a meeting at Provincial Hall on Nov 1 that it was likely “too late” for Patong Municipality to stop its plan from converting the Loma Food Centre into a “community building”. (See story here.)

At that same meeting, held after the vendors filed a complaint with the the Damrongdhama Centre (Ombudsman’s Office), Phuket Vice Governor Teera Anantaseriwidhya urged both parties to try to resolve the dispute without resorting to legal action.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“We want the Governor to investigate why Patong Municipality did not discuss this problem as directed in the meeting but instead they proceeded with tools to seal off the area from us,” former Loma Food Court vendor Wannee Kesakomol said today.

“Patong Municipality needs to resolve this problem. We want to be able to sell food in the area until both of us reach the agreement on this issue,” she added.

Patong Municipality Legal officer Somchai Netibumrung explained that officials were acting lawfully in sealing off the building as all the leases had expired.

“Our management policy is to use this area to be a new building for the public, for which the plans have already been approved,” he said.

“The last leases expired in October and we gave them 15 days notice to remove their belongings and vacate the premises,” Mr Somchai said.

“Yesterday their time was up, so officials came with tools to seal off the area. However, the work was halted after they demanded us to stop.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Joe12 | 25 November 2016 - 20:00:47

Kurt...it's because people matter. How do you arrive at your conclusion that the Governor was taking sides? A lease/contract may be a lease/contract, but you are not qualified to make statements as you have no recourse to the terms of those leases/contracts given that they are disputing their eviction.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 25 November 2016 - 14:53:50

@ CaptainJack69,  A good comment of you.
Actually it shows that the Phuket Governor takes side of the law breaking vendors, some of them not even paid their lease fees long time(!), and the rest of them not respect their expiring date of their lease.
Yes, that trading of them on the beach was also illegal.

Why many times thai people do not understand that the law is the law, and what they signed legally are bounding contracts.
Why always play the illegal cards?

It is a puzzle to me what is the aim of this Governor, supporting everything there what is not according the law at Patong Loma park, acting contradictive ( against) Patong Mayor!
Governor's use of the word 'dispute' is here complete nonsense.
Oei, I forsee frictions between Patong OrBor Tor and the Governor in future.
Not wise when you just have arrived here and not use your authority according the law.

Why the governor not spend his valuable time on the enormous pollution at Surin Beach?
Much better for his prestige.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 25 November 2016 - 13:43:39

The vendors' leases expired and they were given plenty of notice to move out.  They were already breaking the law and the terms of their leases by trading outside their premises and on the beach. The landlord has a (commendable) plan to improve the area. The vendors refuse to leave and the governor (apparently) takes their side.

Thai culture teaches us that people can do what-ever they like until someone actually forces them to stop. The law is there but isn't really any impediment to the individuals' wishes, especially when the individual has been doing so for any length of time.

There is actually precedent under Thai law for "amnesty by grandfathering" i.e. when something illegal has been going on for a long time it may be excused and continue indefinitely.

These vendors have already been there too long. They have paid little or no rent to run ugly businesses on prime beach-front real estate. It's high time they left.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.