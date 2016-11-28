PHUKET: An officer form Chalong Police Station has confirmed that no charges are to be brought against a man who was under investigation by the 41st Military Circle and police after being found dressed in full military uniform and pretending to be military personnel in Chalong.

Monday 28 November 2016, 03:45PM

Police have confirmed that no charges are to be brought against Prapoj Nunphakdee (left). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

On Nov 18, four army officers led by chief of peace and order operations Maj Sathit Naikul escorted Prapoj Nunphakdee to Chalong Police Station to question him as to why he was pretending to be a high-ranking army officer.

At the time Maj Sathit declined to name the location where officers found Mr Prapoj but revealed that if he was found guilty of impersonating a military official he could face jail time of up to one year and fined up to B2,000, or both. (See story here.)

Maj Kanan Somrak, an inspector from Chalong Police Station, told The Phuket News today (Nov 28) that after investigating the motive behind Mr Prapoj’s antics no charges would be brought against him because he had done nothing to deceive anyone.

“We have checked into Mr Prapoj and he is just a normal resident living in Chalong. We believe this whole issue has been a misunderstanding,” Maj Kanan said.

“We have questioned local people and they have confirmed that Mr Prapoj has never done anything to deceive anyone in this area. It appears he just likes dressing in full military uniform.

“However, we have warned Mr Prapoj that if he is caught doing this again he will be charged,” Maj Kanan added.