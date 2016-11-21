PHUKET: A 27-year-old Phuket man is under investigation by the 41st Military Circle and police after he was found dressed in full military uniform and pretending to be military personnel in Chalong.

Monday 21 November 2016, 12:17PM

Four army officers led by chief of peace and order operations Maj Sathit Naikul on Friday (Nov 18) escorted Prapoj Nunphakdee to Chalong Police Station to question him as to why he was pretending to be a high-ranking army officer.

Maj Sathit said, “The Commander in Chief of the 41st Military Circle ordered a peace and order operation team to investigate Mr Prapoj, who was pretending to be a Lieutenant Colonel while dressed in full military uniform.”

Maj Sathit declined to name the location where officers found Mr Prapoj but revealed that if found guilty of impersonating a military official he could face jail time of up to one year and fined up to B2,000, or both.

“Police will question Mr Prapoj further to see if he can be charged with fraud. They will also seek to find the motive behind his antics,”Maj Sathit added.