Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

PHUKET: Police have confirmed they will not be pressing any charges against the driver of the cement truck that killed an Australian tourist south of Patong Beach last Thursday (Mar 30).

tourism, transport, accidents, patong, police,

Shela Riva

Friday 7 April 2017, 11:43AM

Australian tourist Paul Anthony Bradbery from New South Wales died after his rented motorbike collided with the cement truck south of Patong. Photo: Patong Police
Australian tourist Paul Anthony Bradbery from New South Wales died after his rented motorbike collided with the cement truck south of Patong. Photo: Patong Police

The accident occurred on a curve near the quiet Tri Trang beach last week, where the body of 49-year-old Paul Anthony Bradbery from New South Wales was found partially lodged under the right side of the truck, driven by Sakon Sriprasit, 39.

Mr Bradbery’s motorbike was on the ground on the left side of the truck. A helmet was found at the scene, but he had suffered severe trauma. (See story here.)

“The investigation concludes that Mr Bradbery fell over on his motorbike on his own and Mr Sakon was unable to stop in time. Therefore, there have been no charges,” Maj Teerasak Boonsang of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (April 7),

BIS

“Unfortunately it was likely that Mr Bradbery was not very used to driving the motorbike,” he said.

Phuket Tourist Police reported that Mr Bradbery checked in alone at the Baan Laimai Patong Beach Resort last Monday (Mar 27) and was due to check out last Saturday (April 1).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 07 April 2017 - 13:27:05

I miss the part telling me or the aussie had a motorbike driving license ( thai or Australian), yes or no?
If 'YES', than the police explanation is just crab.

Than the cement truck not kept proper distance from drivers in front of him. ( The usual practice, as we all experience)

So, when I drive over a falling thai motorbike person who has no driving license, am I than being excused too as a 'farang'?
No charges?

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 07 April 2017 - 12:47:16

Hmm, no charges, bit of double standards here! Seems if it's a Thai involved in an accident it's ok, I thought any death had to go to court?  As per the Aussie guy's accident on a jet ski.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

I miss the part telling me or the aussie had a motorbike driving license ( thai or Australian), yes or no? If 'YES', than the police explanat...(Read More)

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist

Hmm, no charges, bit of double standards here! Seems if it's a Thai involved in an accident it's ok, I thought any death had to go to court? ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

According to national media, only six passengers will be allowed in cargo bed of pickup trucks and also behind the driver’s seat in extended cab pic...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Well, all the Thai TV I watched this lunch-time (Thursday the 6th) was still telling people they categorically can NOT ride in the back of pick-up tru...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

Curiously the accident that claimed 25 lives in Chonburi included numerous pick up passengers in the truck bed which are not required to wear a seat b...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

It's about time seatbelts were required in tuktuks. Safety of tourists should be paramount. ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Absolutely crazy. So a full load of people in a pick-up is safer than me in my car with a full range of air bags but no seat belt on? Ridiculous. I re...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks

Ok, so, many safety regulations and measures are not enforced during the 7 days of death on the Songkran Roads, but ( may be) after Songkran week. Wow...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Great to get the bag back, but is it so unusual for someone to hand a bag back in instead of stealing it that a ceremony is needed. That is the correc...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police

@Hounddog456 the sign should read tourists and their opinions not welcome in Phuket. Tourist money very welcome....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.