PHUKET: Police have confirmed they will not be pressing any charges against the driver of the cement truck that killed an Australian tourist south of Patong Beach last Thursday (Mar 30).

Friday 7 April 2017, 11:43AM

Australian tourist Paul Anthony Bradbery from New South Wales died after his rented motorbike collided with the cement truck south of Patong. Photo: Patong Police

The accident occurred on a curve near the quiet Tri Trang beach last week, where the body of 49-year-old Paul Anthony Bradbery from New South Wales was found partially lodged under the right side of the truck, driven by Sakon Sriprasit, 39.

Mr Bradbery’s motorbike was on the ground on the left side of the truck. A helmet was found at the scene, but he had suffered severe trauma. (See story here.)

“The investigation concludes that Mr Bradbery fell over on his motorbike on his own and Mr Sakon was unable to stop in time. Therefore, there have been no charges,” Maj Teerasak Boonsang of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (April 7),

“Unfortunately it was likely that Mr Bradbery was not very used to driving the motorbike,” he said.

Phuket Tourist Police reported that Mr Bradbery checked in alone at the Baan Laimai Patong Beach Resort last Monday (Mar 27) and was due to check out last Saturday (April 1).