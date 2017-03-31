Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Australian tourist crushed in Phuket motorbike accident

PHUKET: An Australian tourist died after he was crushed by a cement truck on a quiet road near Tri Trang Beach, south of Patong, yesterday evening (Mar 30).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 31 March 2017, 10:32AM

The Australian tourist died after his rented motorbike collided with the cement truck south of Patong. Photo: Patong Police
The Australian tourist died after his rented motorbike collided with the cement truck south of Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the scene, a curve bear the quiet beach, at 6:46pm.

The man, a 49-year-old from New South Wales*, was under the right side of truck. His motorbike was on the ground on the left side of the truck.

A helmet was found at the scene, but the man had suffered severe trauma. His body was taken Patong Hospital.

Phuket Tourist Police reported that the man checked in alone at the Baan Laimai Patong Beach Resort on Monday (Mar 27) and was due to check out tomorrow (April 1).

He had rented the Honda Click motorbike from a shop in Soi Kebsup, behind the Laimai Hotel.

C and C Marine

Tourist Police said they had yet to receive details of the investigation into the accident, but named the cement truck driver was named as Sakon Sriprasit, 39.

Patong Police did not answer calls from The Phuket News this morning.

The Australian Consulte in Phuket has been notified of the man's death.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man's identity until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.

 

 
BenPendejo | 31 March 2017 - 13:13:44

Maybe the police didn't answer the phone because they are under investigation for corruption and not on active duty...or maybe the acting chief needs to negotiate with the cement truck owner to see what kind of bribe is required to make this go away.  And again, Simon is correct, with all the reckless drivers in this law-ignoring place, cement truck drivers are certainly near the top of the list as the most dangerous...bunch of untrained fools.

marcher | 31 March 2017 - 13:11:07

Agreed in general, but it may have been the fault of the Ozzie. Tourists not only copy the awful driving of the Thais but are often worse. Most have never ridden a m/bike. They think it's a car and tend to drive in the middle of the lane. At least theThais keep left out of the way

Kurt | 31 March 2017 - 13:01:13

Patong Police didn't answers calls from PN during morning hours?
Does this mean the police station of Patong Town ( part of Phuket Smart City projects) is not answering incoming calls?
How can that be?
Something for the Governor to look into.

A Phuket police station suppose to answer telephone calls 24 hours per day!
If not, than something is wrong at management level in such police station.
Period! Helloooo, smart city??

simon01 | 31 March 2017 - 12:21:41

So sad. These lorry drivers, bus drivers and mini van drivers have no clue how to drive. They just think they are biggest and pull out without looking. They do it all over the island every single day. They are all just a huge danger to every single person on the road. The police could ( if they wanted ) could fine every tour bus, every mini van and every construction lorry every single day for dangerous driving if they really wanted too as they all break the law at some point. Yes so to motor bikes but these guys kill when they break the law. If only the Thai could be forced to learn to drive safely then it would be a far better safer place for locals and tourists alike.

