New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

PHUKET: Norraphat Plodthong, the new and 48th Governor of Phuket, arrived on the island this morning (April 10), brimming with confidence of resolving all problems in the province.

Premkamon Ketsara

Monday 10 April 2017, 12:39PM

“I am originally from Nakhon Sri Thammarat. I can speak Southern Thai. I don’t think, there will be any problems with working here. Here is well known for problems. Don’t worry. Problems exist to be solved,” Governor Norraphat said.

Governor Norraphat said he was surprised with his transfer to the post of Governor of Phuket.

“I am surprised with the order, because Phuket is a not your ordinary province,” he said.

Mr Norraphat and his wife, Ms Sudawan, have a busy schedule for their first day in Phuket, paying respects to revered figures including the Phuket Heroines and to Khaw Sim Bee, formally known as “founding father of Phuket development” Phraya Rassada Na-Ranong (see story here), and a formal dinner with leading island officials and dignitaries to be held tonight.

Governor Norraphat comes to Phuket after serving as the Provincial Management Advisor at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Interior.

He is also a former Deputy Director-General at the Department of Local Administration, which is the governing body for all local administrations below the level of provincial government throughout the country.

His arrival in Phuket follows Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordering Phuket’s previous Governor, Chockchai Dejamornthan, to be transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister with immediate effect on April 4. (See story here.)

 

 
Nasa12 | 10 April 2017 - 14:29:58

We all think you go to Prison for sure 20 Year +++ fore Corruption Especially in Immigration in Phuket.+++ Good Luck :)

eric dekegel | 10 April 2017 - 13:56:13

You can not follow how they follow them self up and nothing is changing supporting the tourism in a proper way the last years.After 6 months they move them again and they have a lot of ideas and nothing is implemented. What we need is a tourism minded governor, lets hope  nr 48 is the one we need. But of course we as foreigners, our opinion is never asked, that will not change and not become better with the years.

