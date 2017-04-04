Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Breaking News: PM Prayut orders Phuket Governor transfer, effective immediately

PHUKET: Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan to be transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister, effective immediately.

politics,

Chutharat Plerin

Tuesday 4 April 2017, 09:51PM

Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan has been transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister, effective immediately. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan has been transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister, effective immediately. Photo: PR Dept

The special order, enforced under the special powers provisions of Article 44, was signed today, along with the transfers of 14 other provincial Governors. (See order here.)

No specific reason was given for Phuket Governor Chockchai's transfer, though he is to take up the position of Special Inspector at the Prime Minister's Office.

Former Governor Chockchai is to be replaced by Norraphat Plodthong, who previously held the post of Provincial Management Advisor at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Interior.

Mr Norraphat is also a former Deputy Director-General at the Department of Local Administration, which is the governing body for all local administrations below the level of provincial government throughout the country.

Mr Chockchai's transfer today comes only six months into his posting to Phuket. (See story here.)

A standard posting between transfers sees most Governors in Phuket serve one to two years on the island.

 

 
