Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Missing 14-year-old Phuket girl returns home safely

PHUKET: Police confirmed today that 14-year old Kotchakorn ‘Nes’ Sornthawee, who was reported as missing from her family home south of Phuket Town on May 4, has been found unharmed and has returned to her family.

Shela Riva

Monday 8 May 2017, 05:22PM

Phuket 14-year old Kotchakorn ‘Nes’ Sornthawee has returned home safely. Photo: Courtesy of Phanwilai Peanthong
Phuket 14-year old Kotchakorn ‘Nes’ Sornthawee has returned home safely. Photo: Courtesy of Phanwilai Peanthong

The girl, who went missing at about 1pm last Thursday (May 4), had been playing with her younger sister at the house on May 4. When her sister went to look for her things, she returned to discover that the teenager was gone.

A neighbourhood search failed to locate Kotchakorn, and there was no CCTV evidence of her whereabouts, leaving her worried for several days. (See story here.)

“She had left the home by choice. It is likely to have been due to internal family issues,” Capt Jarat Lempan of the Wichit Police told The Phuket News today (May 8).

Unit - 27

“She had gone away with one of her friends, of the same age. The friend had picked her up and she stayed at her friend’s house.

“She stayed with the friend for a night, then contacted her grandmother, who notified the family that Kotchakorn was safe,” he added.

“She returned home within two days,” Capt Jarat said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Macron marches to French presidency

Unfortunately, a majority of French people in Phuket casted their votes to Le PEN. - Le PEN: 195 - Macron: 148 What is strange is that French expat...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll

No matter what anyone says its all in the law enforcment. If the only police action is to continue to stand on street corners and get bigger fines for...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

CaptainJack69,i could send you hundreds of pictures for your facebook site with shirtless farangs walking inside 7Eleven,Familymart,Lotus,Villa Market...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

"We explained to them that in Thai culture even just taking off a shirt in public is inappropriate" That's Thai culture is it? Well I...(Read More)

Four rescue workers killed in horror pickup smash

Compensation System for drivers & passengers of all vehicles in Thailand is a joke !!! Not only is Comprehensive Motor Vehicle Insurance here a j...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video

It must have been difficult for the Russians to keep a straight face during this trip to police station, thwen to be schooled like little kids. This ...(Read More)

Court rejects six sex ring warrant bids

The comments here are not illogical. It are comments of people from developed countries....(Read More)

Four rescue workers killed in horror pickup smash

What a terrible incident, i won't call it an accident because it wasn't. Drink driving should be treated differently as you are willingly bei...(Read More)

Four rescue workers killed in horror pickup smash

At a loss for words on this one. Four good hearted volunteers (3 of them teenagers) wiped out by one drunk. Let's hope the drunk isn't the s...(Read More)

Four rescue workers killed in horror pickup smash

How to compensate the families?? Easy. The pick up driver need to pay 5 million minimum to each family of the dead and badly injured. Then the Governm...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.