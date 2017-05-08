PHUKET: Police confirmed today that 14-year old Kotchakorn ‘Nes’ Sornthawee, who was reported as missing from her family home south of Phuket Town on May 4, has been found unharmed and has returned to her family.

Monday 8 May 2017, 05:22PM

Phuket 14-year old Kotchakorn ‘Nes’ Sornthawee has returned home safely. Photo: Courtesy of Phanwilai Peanthong

The girl, who went missing at about 1pm last Thursday (May 4), had been playing with her younger sister at the house on May 4. When her sister went to look for her things, she returned to discover that the teenager was gone.

A neighbourhood search failed to locate Kotchakorn, and there was no CCTV evidence of her whereabouts, leaving her worried for several days. (See story here.)

“She had left the home by choice. It is likely to have been due to internal family issues,” Capt Jarat Lempan of the Wichit Police told The Phuket News today (May 8).

“She had gone away with one of her friends, of the same age. The friend had picked her up and she stayed at her friend’s house.

“She stayed with the friend for a night, then contacted her grandmother, who notified the family that Kotchakorn was safe,” he added.

“She returned home within two days,” Capt Jarat said.