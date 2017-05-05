PHUKET: Police have appealed for help in locating a 14-year-old Phuket girl who has not been seen since disappearing from her family home south of Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (May 4).

Friday 5 May 2017, 01:03PM

Phanwilai Peanthong reported to Wichit Police that her daughter Kotchakorn “Nes” Sornthawee was last seen at their home in Phanason Villa in Baan Borrae (see map below) at about 1pm.

“Her mother was not in the house at that time,” Capt Jarat Lempan of Wichit Police told The Phuket News today (May 5).

“Nes was playing with her younger sister at the house. After her (younger) sister came back from looking for her things, she discovered that Nes was no longer in the house,” he added.

A neighbourhood search failed to locate Kotchakorn, Capt Jarat explained.

“Ms Phanwilai told us that CCTV in the village was not working at the time her daughter disappeared,” he said.

“Nes was last seen wearing a white-and-blue shirt with denim shorts,” Capt Jarat noted.

“Her family is very worried about her. If anyone sees her, please call Wichit Police Station at 076-355073 or 086-2675035,” he urged.