PHUKET: The migrant worker registration centre for Phuket opened at Saphan Hin, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, yesterday (July 24).

Tuesday 25 July 2017, 10:26AM

The centre in Phuket, located at the Indoor Stadium (see map below), will remain open for 15 days, from 8:30am to 4:30pm, until Aug 7.

The centre is one of 101 centres nationwide that opened to receive migrant worker registrations (see story here).

Phuket Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad yesterday chaired a meeting at the Grand Supitcha City Hotel in Phuket Town to announce the opening of the centre.

Joining the launch was Suthiphong Saisakharet from Phuket Labour Office and Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).

“The meeting today is to clarify about migrant workers management to officials, so we will know how we should handle the registration process,” V/Gov Siwaporn said.

“Moreover, we must follow up on workers camps and make sure the migrant workers database is updated.”

Any persons seeking information about the migrant worker registration process were urged to call the Phuket Employment Office at 076-219660-1 ext 11-13, 15, 17,18, and 20 or any of the following mobile numbers: 081-6074384, 089-7295709, 084-3069104, 083-6419990, 080-5196932 and 095-0192828.