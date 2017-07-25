Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Migrant registration swings into action

NATIONWIDE: Thailand will be free of illegal migrant labourers by next year, Labour Minister Sirichai Distakul vowed yesterday (July 24) after the launch of 101 centres to legalise the status of migrant workers nationwide.

immigration,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 25 July 2017, 09:05AM

An employer brings her undocumented migrant worker (right) to the Labour Ministry’s registration centre yesterday (July 24) as labour centres opened nationwide for the process. (Photos by Apichart Jinakul)
An employer brings her undocumented migrant worker (right) to the Labour Ministry’s registration centre yesterday (July 24) as labour centres opened nationwide for the process. (Photos by Apichart Jinakul)

He said the centres can handle up to two million unregistered migrant workers, or around 1,500 workers at each centre per day.

The 101 centres officially swung into action to give unregistered migrant workers who have been working in Thailand without the required documents, including a work permit and a certificate of identity (CI), legitimate working status.

The centres, which will be open until Aug 7, are aimed at getting all illegal migrant labourers registered in compliance with an executive decree which imposes harsh punishments on employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals. The government will upgrade the legal status of workers who can confirm they have valid employment as well as prove their identity.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha exercised Section 44 as a means to curb wrongdoing, including transnational human trafficking. The 15-day window in which the centres will be open is part of the 180-day grace period (ending Jan 1) that the government has given employers and workers to get their paperwork in order.

Gen Sirichai said that after this period, employers along with their workers must undergo a process to verify their employment status from Aug 8 to Sept 8.

He also denied a rumour that the government will open another round of registration, insisting this will be the final lenient period for Thai employers to legalise their unregistered employees without facing legal action.

ML Puntarik Samiti, permanent secretary for labour, said that after employers have submitted documents with officials at the centres, it will take only three minutes for authorities to enter the information in the ministry’s database. Also, employers do not need to hire private agencies to handle the registration as the process is not complicated, she added.

In Chiang Rai, a large number of employers and migrant workers flocked to register at the centre.

C and C Marine

Provincial governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said most employers did not understand the registration process, but added that it was easy as only minimal information was needed in a single document. Employers also do not have to bring their workers to the centres as they can authorise other people to submit documents on their behalf.

Somchai Akkarathamkul, chief of Samut Sakhon Provincial Employment Office, said the centre had mostly welcomed employers from small businesses who had learned of the need to register their employees. About 30,000-40,000 undocumented migrant labourers have been found to be working in the province, he said.

At IT Square in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, a total of 1,053 undocumented migrant workers had been registered by 448 employers as of 4pm yesterday.

Anchalee Chupachookbandan, a social security scholar at the Ministry of Labour, said turnout so far had been small, but she believed the centres could be packed in the final days of the registration process.

She said there was initially some confusion among employers concerning which workers actually needed to be registered.

“We told the employers that they don’t have to register with us if they already have all the correct documents,” Ms Anchalee said. “In the cases that they are employing illegal immigrants, they will have to register.”

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

i hope the tuk tuk"s force a mexican stand off and get their arses kicked by a few RPG"S. Seriously, i dont think anything will happen as ha...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

So Eagle/Joe 12/Jor12, by me shining yet another light on the fact that the BIBs are corrupt to the core and that they disproportionately target faran...(Read More)

Man attacked by Phuket Town monkeys

Time to move them to 'inactive posts'....(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Blah Blah of course same old from you Eagle, strange you're quoting comments from the past, tourism revenue is of course always welcome in my coun...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Pauly44,comment from 13.22.Of course in your country every foreigner gets treated like a friend and nobody would ever think of money making from touri...(Read More)

Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road

Neither options would work in my book Christy, far too much traffic flows through there for any disruptions, have a weigh/checking station off the mai...(Read More)

Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road

Pauly 44, The authorities were going to post police at the bottom of the hill which was going to cause congestion anyway. Not only is that futile, but...(Read More)

Chinese girl, 11, dies after snorkelling off Phuket

Timothy...she is an 11 year old child with parents, extended family and friends...a fellow human being. Compassion is obviously not one of your strong...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

Jimbobwalton: I am the same, i avoid Patong like the plague and have not used a tuk tuk for about 19 years...and yes there weren't that many aroun...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public

CaptainJack69...I find ematt's comments far from "vapid" in that he has an extremely valid point and relevant. One only has to read his ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.