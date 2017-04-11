Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Man caught on CCTV returns crushed student’s phone

PHUKET: A man caught on CCTV pocketing a mobile phone belonging to one of the two teenagers crushed to death by a garbage truck in Phuket yesterday afternoon has returned the phone amid an outpouring of outrage on Thai social media sites.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 April 2017, 06:46PM

PSU staff posted a photo of the man (left) returning the phone, but declined to name him. Photo: PSU Phuket Campus
PSU staff posted a photo of the man (left) returning the phone, but declined to name him. Photo: PSU Phuket Campus

The incident came to light when the man, who so far remains unidentified, was caught on CCTV footage posted on Facebook showing him picking up the phone from the scene, at the entrance to Soi Palai on Chao Fa East Rd.

PSU student Potsathorn Chaijaroensup, 19, and Panitcha Mingkanitkul, an 18-year-old enrolled to begin her studies at PSU Trang Campus, were both killed in the horrific accident. (See story here.)

Staff at Prince of Songkla University Phuket campus, where one of the students killed was studying, confirmed that the phone, belonging to Ms Panitcha, was returned at 11:40am.

“He said that he picked up the phone because he was afraid that it might be crushed by vehicles on the road,” PSU staff posted on the Phuket Campus official Facebook page earlier today.

BIS

“He said police and rescue workers were very busy and he did not know who to hand it to, so he came here today to hand it to us. He was sincere,” the post said.

The PSU staff said they would hand the phone back to the victim’s relatives.

“The Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus and our students are all deeply saddened by the accident,” the PSU Facebook post read.

Lt Col Parinya Tansuwan of the Chalong Police noted that the man, who remains unidentified, stood to face charges of theft if the phone was not returned.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

Discover thainess, i agree and disagree with your statement, having to rely on scooters is dangerous here but it shouldn't be if people drove with...(Read More)

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

@Rorii,the governor just arrived and our top pessimist comes out barking already!...(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

What a tragic waste of two young people who should have their whole lives ahead of them. The truck driver should be punished, of course, but also thos...(Read More)

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

New brooms sweep cleaner and better. Well, expected. All depend on quality....(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

And the carnage continues...quite a sickening accident caused by a bafoon in a garbage truck, a senseless waste of young lives ..When will Thai driver...(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

I drove past the traffic light just few minutes after the accident and make me sad for the 2 people lying dead on the road with one of them under the ...(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck

This is manslaughter and its about time the pathetic excuse for a police force starting charging these reckless idiots who cause death with manslaught...(Read More)

Phuket Airport amid Songkran travel surge

Interesting article but it not explains that most hotels the last 2 years not get full on songkran in Phuket??There are many well known hotels who hav...(Read More)

Hold tourists and guides responsible for coral damage, says Phuket poll

The only real solution would be to ban all tourism for 3 years for Ko Racha Yai and Noi but this is impossible so let them go to hell! I just dont go ...(Read More)

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

Hahahaaa, another one who "promises" to fix Phuket's problem, let's keep a list of what he will say he will "fix" then com...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.