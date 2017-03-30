Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

MaAnn U-turns on Phuket beach plan, pushes for vendors at Bang Tao

PHUKET: The Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment Royal Thai Army, Col Santi Sakuntanark, has confirmed that he has now met with Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) MaAnn Samran to discuss arrangements for beaches under Mr MaAnn’s jurisdiction.

tourism,

The Phuket News

Thursday 30 March 2017, 10:00AM

At the meeting, held on Monday (Mar 27), Mr MaAnn argued that he wanted Bang Tao Beach to have a 10% zone, with vendors on the sand. Only last week Mr MaAnn argued he wanted to preserve it as a protected “virgin” beach.

Meanwhile, both Mr MaAnn and Col Santi assured that Surin Beach will remain “virgin”.

Col Santi revealed on March 14 that he wanted to meet Mr MaAnn to hear why a beach club restaurant has been allowed to place dining chairs and tables on the sand at Bang Tao Beach.

At that time Col Santi told The Phuket News he was seeking an audience with Mr MaAnn after he led an inspection of Bang Tao Beach March 13. (See story here.)

However, last Tuesday (Mar 21) Mr MaAnn told the Royal Thai Army in Phuket that he planned to clear Bang Tao Beach of all vendors.

During that meeting Mr MaAnn failed to explain why the beach club restaurant was on the sand. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 29), Col Santi said, “When I talked with Mr MaAnn and inspected both Bang Tao and Surin beaches on Monday I requested to know what his proposal was for Bang Tao Beach.

“Initially Mr MaAnn wanted Bang Tao Beach to be a protected beach with no 10% zone. However, he now tells me that he wants to try a 10% zone at the beach.

“If this is the case, then I want to see a draft plan for the 10% zone from Cherng Talay OrBorTor this week,” he said.

“If things don’t work out according to the plans then Bang Tao Beach will lose its 10% zone,” he added.

Asked if sun loungers would be allowed on Bang Tao Beach prior to the draft plan being agreed, Col Santi replied, “Yes, I want them here now.”

C and C Marine

The Phuket News also asked about the dining chairs and tables already set up on Bang Tao Beach and Col Santi said that the restaurants already there must not cross the tree line.

“Some of them are clearly over the tree line, but it is also clear that the tree line is not straight. Therefore, the Phuket Marine Office and Cherng Talay OrBorTor have been told to identify the true tree line as quickly as possible. When this is done the report must be sent directly to me,” Col Santi said.

Asked when that work would start, Col Santi replied, “If they can do it this week that would be nice.”

Col Santi went on to say that he has also found vendors renting sun loungers at Surin Beach.

“I asked Mr MaAnn about this and he told me that he would speak to them.

“However, this issue is down to Mr MaAnnn to resolve. This is a virgin beach and vendors should not be there. So it is now for Mr MaAnn to help these vendor’s livelihoods.

“Vendors will not be allowed on this beach,” Col Santi reiterated.

“The Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad), Thawornwat Khongkaew, will clarify this issue with the Cherng Talay OrBorTor. And when he does I will be there,” Col Santi added.

Asked when Mr Thawornwat will hold the meeting, Col Santi said that he was waiting for him to confirm.

Col Santi concluded, “My colleagues from the Royal Thai Navy will keep checking Bang Tao and Surin beaches and will speed up Cherng Talay OrBorTor’s dealing with this matter.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Silence shrouds Phuket resort shower electric shock deaths

OK, the cop seems to be hiding something, but surely the media would know, or easily find out, the name of the hotel, so come on PN, just why haven&#...(Read More)

Phuket Police inspector in Patong under investigation for corruption

This is probably the top of a large iceberg in Phuket, Take a small check on Karon to. And nobody can stop this corruption in Phuket, it`s going from ...(Read More)

Phuket Police inspector in Patong under investigation for corruption

Good that its a start but so many letters with no response does not look good for other people or offices that want to report anything. But if they re...(Read More)

‘Red Bull killer’ due to meet prosecutors tomorrow

CaptainJack69...it's 15 years...for reckless driving causing death...(Read More)

Phuket elephant fight turns into paperchase

Hahaha,.." something illegal was very expensive, so I can not give back the elephant".... This you can not make up in normal way of thinkin...(Read More)

‘Red Bull killer’ due to meet prosecutors tomorrow

CaptainJack69: Yup, for a bit of soft drugs you go prison longer time, specially when you are not 'influential'. Seems Thailand is still try...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

Why is a german woman, crossing a red traffic light locked up and wait trial? Why is this MiniVan driving idiot not locked up and wait trial? His dr...(Read More)

German woman awaits trial in Phuket for jumping red light

As we say: The thai law enforcement has 2 legs. One strict foreign leg, and one convenient nevermind thai leg. See comments of other readers here....(Read More)

‘Red Bull killer’ due to meet prosecutors tomorrow

The statute of limitations for manslaughter is only 5 years? Wow! What a country....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.