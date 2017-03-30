PHUKET: The Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment Royal Thai Army, Col Santi Sakuntanark, has confirmed that he has now met with Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) MaAnn Samran to discuss arrangements for beaches under Mr MaAnn’s jurisdiction.

At the meeting, held on Monday (Mar 27), Mr MaAnn argued that he wanted Bang Tao Beach to have a 10% zone, with vendors on the sand. Only last week Mr MaAnn argued he wanted to preserve it as a protected “virgin” beach.

Meanwhile, both Mr MaAnn and Col Santi assured that Surin Beach will remain “virgin”.

Col Santi revealed on March 14 that he wanted to meet Mr MaAnn to hear why a beach club restaurant has been allowed to place dining chairs and tables on the sand at Bang Tao Beach.

At that time Col Santi told The Phuket News he was seeking an audience with Mr MaAnn after he led an inspection of Bang Tao Beach March 13. (See story here.)

However, last Tuesday (Mar 21) Mr MaAnn told the Royal Thai Army in Phuket that he planned to clear Bang Tao Beach of all vendors.

During that meeting Mr MaAnn failed to explain why the beach club restaurant was on the sand. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 29), Col Santi said, “When I talked with Mr MaAnn and inspected both Bang Tao and Surin beaches on Monday I requested to know what his proposal was for Bang Tao Beach.

“Initially Mr MaAnn wanted Bang Tao Beach to be a protected beach with no 10% zone. However, he now tells me that he wants to try a 10% zone at the beach.

“If this is the case, then I want to see a draft plan for the 10% zone from Cherng Talay OrBorTor this week,” he said.

“If things don’t work out according to the plans then Bang Tao Beach will lose its 10% zone,” he added.

Asked if sun loungers would be allowed on Bang Tao Beach prior to the draft plan being agreed, Col Santi replied, “Yes, I want them here now.”

The Phuket News also asked about the dining chairs and tables already set up on Bang Tao Beach and Col Santi said that the restaurants already there must not cross the tree line.

“Some of them are clearly over the tree line, but it is also clear that the tree line is not straight. Therefore, the Phuket Marine Office and Cherng Talay OrBorTor have been told to identify the true tree line as quickly as possible. When this is done the report must be sent directly to me,” Col Santi said.

Asked when that work would start, Col Santi replied, “If they can do it this week that would be nice.”

Col Santi went on to say that he has also found vendors renting sun loungers at Surin Beach.

“I asked Mr MaAnn about this and he told me that he would speak to them.

“However, this issue is down to Mr MaAnnn to resolve. This is a virgin beach and vendors should not be there. So it is now for Mr MaAnn to help these vendor’s livelihoods.

“Vendors will not be allowed on this beach,” Col Santi reiterated.

“The Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad), Thawornwat Khongkaew, will clarify this issue with the Cherng Talay OrBorTor. And when he does I will be there,” Col Santi added.

Asked when Mr Thawornwat will hold the meeting, Col Santi said that he was waiting for him to confirm.

Col Santi concluded, “My colleagues from the Royal Thai Navy will keep checking Bang Tao and Surin beaches and will speed up Cherng Talay OrBorTor’s dealing with this matter.”