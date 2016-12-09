PHUKET: Wichit Police have confirmed that Korean national Lee Hyemi, 38, has been charged for the fatal collision that killed two Russian men on Chao Fa West Rd in the early hours of Tuesday (Dec 6).

Friday 9 December 2016, 09:06AM

Korean national Lee Hyemi, 38, has been charged for the fatal collision that killed two Russian men early Tuesday Morning (Dec 6). Photo: Darawan Naknakhon

The two men killed in the accident were riding northbound on a motorbike near the King Power duty-free store when they collided head-on with a Toyota Vios driven by Ms Lee just before 3am. (See story here.)

“Ms Lee has been charged with reckless driving causing death,” Lt Khwansirinart Thairat of the Wichit Police confirm with The Phuket News yesterday (Dec 8).

“When police arrived at the scene, Ms Lee’s car was on the right-hand side of the road, but she was heading southbound,” Lt Khwansirinart said.

“We were told she lost control of her car and it spun out of control from left side to right side of the road, causing it to crash into the motorbike,” she added.

“Ms Lee was tested for alcohol. We expected to receive the results next Tuesday,” Lt Khwansirinart said.

If found guilty, Ms Lee faces up to 10 years in jail or a fine of no more than B200,000, or both, Lt Khwansirinart said, adding that Ms Lee is in the country as a tourist.

The two men killed in the accident have been identified as Evgeny Ostrovskiy, 25, who was driving the motorbike, and Dmitrii Likhtin, 26.

Both men were identified by a relative and a friend, Lt Khwansirinart said.