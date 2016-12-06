PHUKET: Two foreigners died early this morning (Dec 6) when the motorbike they were travelling on was involved in a head-on collision with a car on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit.

Tuesday 6 December 2016, 11:31AM

The toyota Vios had sustained major damage as a result of the collision. Photo: Darawan Naknakhon

UPDATE: The Phuket News have learned that the 36-year-old Russian man, Mr Sergey Tatarinov, was not in fact involved in the accident as originally reported.

Police have confirmed that a copy of Mr Tatarinov’s passport was found at the scene of the accident which led them to believe that he was one of the persons involved in the accident.

Police have no further comment to make on their investigation into the incident.

Lt Khwansirinart Thairat of the Wichit Police was notified by a local resident of an accident at 2:55am today where it was reported that a car had collided with a motorbike in front of the Leelawadee Restaurant near Dibuk Hospital on Chao Fa West Rd.

Police were told that one man was dead at the scene.

Police arrived at the scene, on Chao Fa West northbound, with Ruamjai rescue workers to find a large crowd of residents gathered on the road.

On the road was a wrecked Toyota Vios which had smashed into a Honda Click. Not far from the vehicles was the body of an unidentified foreign man and badly injured man who was also unidentified.

The driver of the Vios, Korean national Ms Lee Hyemi, 38, was also at the scene.

The unidentified injured man was taken to Dibuk Hospital with severe head injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Lt Khwansirinart was told that the motorbike was heading North at high speed when it collided with the Vios which was heading South.

Police have confirmed that their investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

The bodies of the deceased have since been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.