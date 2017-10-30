PHUKET: It has been confirmed that the driver of an An Xin Tour Co Ltd bus who was found to be under the influence of crystal meth (ya ice) after he had a dispute with security at the Windmill Viewpoint on Friday is to have his driver’s licence revoked.

Monday 30 October 2017, 05:34PM

Mr Sunthron Klasamut, 35, had just taken a hit of ya ice when he started freaking out at Windmill Viewpoint near Cape Phomthep. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong police arrested the then unnamed tour bus driver who freaked out at Phuket's iconic Windmill viewpoint on Cape Promthep on Friday.

The driver was arrested, taken to Chalong Police Station and tested for drugs with the test coming back positive. (See story here.)

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Oct 30), Mr Prapai Suangkul, Head of the Academic Department of the Phuket Provincial Land Office (PLTO), said, “After seeing the footage of this man’s behaviour and the risk and damage he has caused, I can confirm that the his commercial driver’s licence will be revoked by the Transport Office.

“Tomorrow I will talk with his employer, An Xin Tour Co Ltd, and get the required documents from them which are needed to get the licence revoked,” Mr Prapai said.

Meanwhile, Capt Somkiet Sarasin, an inspector from the Chalong Police added, “This man is 35-year-old Mr Sunthron Klasamut. After we conducted a urine test at Patong Hospital we found him to be under the influence of ya ice. He was placed under detention at Phuket Provincial Court on Saturday (Oct 28).”

When asked why Mr Sunthron had acted the way he did, Capt Somkiet said, “There was no reason, except he had just got high.”

Asked if there were to be any additional charges pressed against Mr Sunthron, Capt Somkiet said, “No, he will be charged with driving a public transport vehicle under the influence of drugs.”

Capt Somkiet declined to reveal more details regarding the case to The Phuket News, he said, “We will proceed with our investigation and charge him accordingly.”