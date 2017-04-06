PHUKET: Heavy rains late yesterday afternoon (April 5) brought minor flash floods to southern parts of Phuket, with flash flood waters reaching up to 50cm deep in the sea gypsy village in Rawai.

Thursday 6 April 2017, 11:57AM

A section of road into the village stretching 100m long was inundated by 20-50cm of rainwater, as many sea gypsies helped each other move household items to higher ground.

The area in the centre of the village heavily affected by the flash flood yesterday is on lower ground amid the village and frequently floods.

Residents in seven houses in that part of the village were forced to evacuate many of the belongings to safe areas.

The sea gypsy villagers used pumps to clear the floodwater from the village, pumping it into the sea on the far side of the village.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) yesterday issued a weather warning forecasting “heavy to very heavy” rain in Phuket and the rest of the Southern Thailand through to tomorrow, Friday (Apr 7). (See story here.)