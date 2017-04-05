PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has today (Apr 5) issued a weather warning forecasting ‘heavy to very heavy’ rain in Phuket and the rest of the South of Thailand from today through to Friday (Apr 7).

Wednesday 5 April 2017, 06:13PM

Those in the South should beware of possible flash flood, TMD advised. Photo: Mark Knowles

According to TMD, outbreaks of heavy rain are expected to occur throughout much of the South and East, notably in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surath Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Choburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Those in the South should beware of possible flash flood, TMD advised.

Low pressure covers the lower portions of the Gulf of Thailand and South, whilst strong easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand.

The moderate wind waves are likely about 2 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand and above 2m in thunder shower areas. All ships should proceed with caution.