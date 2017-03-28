PHUKET: Thunderstorms are expected to intensify across Southern Thailand, including Phuket and the Andaman Coast, in the coming days, bringing heavy rainfall to the region, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned.

Tuesday 28 March 2017, 05:20PM

Heavy rain is forecast for today and tomorrow (Mar 28-29), said an advisory issued today by TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai.

Heavy rainfall will especially affect Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms in Northern Thailand are expected to decrease during the coming days.

“Due to high air pressure from China over the North of Thailand combined with weakening air pressure from the South China Sea, the two regions will be affected differently,” the TMD reported.

Northern Thailand and Laos will be affected by winds and light thundershowers, while an easterly wind across the Gulf of Thailand and Southern Thailand will remain intermediate, the advisory said.

Ahead of the weather advisory issued today, heavy rain across the island last Tuesday (Mar 20) cut off several roads and downed power lines, causing power outages across large areas of Phuket. (See story here.)