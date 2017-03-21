Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket flash floods cut off roads, fell power lines

PHUKET: Heavy rain across the island yesterday afternoon (Mar 20) cut off several roads and downed power lines, causing power outages across large areas of Phuket.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 March 2017, 11:40AM

A one hour-long downpour in central Phuket brought down power poles along Srisoonthorn Rd at about 4pm, causing traffic delays and power blackouts to Baan Manik, Cherng Talay and Kamala, on Phuket’s west coast, while workers carried out repairs.

“At least four toppled power poles reached the ground, with many more leaning dangerously over while still carrying live current,” said Boontham Jaroenphong, chief of the Provincial Electricity Authority office in Thalang.

“We shut down the supply to that section as soon as possible, but arranged for a different temporary supply for residents in Baan Manik and nearby areas,” he added.

A team of cranes were called in to raise the leaning power poles while workers repacked the earth around their bases,” Mr Boontham explained.

“Three new power poles were installed to replace poles that had snapped,” he added.

The PEA Thalang office reported at about midnight that normal power supply to the area had been restored.

As is now usual with flash downpours in the area, the section of Thepkrasattri Rd in front of the Thai Watsadu building supplies store in Thalang flooded, this time up to 50 centimetres deep.

Srisoonthorn Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officials arrived to clear the drains, and an hour later after the rain slowed, the water level fell and traffic flow was soon back to normal.

 

 
malczx7r | 21 March 2017 - 13:32:47

Wow there must have been raindrops the size of footballs to bring down power poles, either that or they were installed very poorly, driving round the island makes me laugh how nearly all of them are leaning, great QC, probably built to the same standards as the condo's haha

Kurt | 21 March 2017 - 11:52:03

How vulnerable is Phuket 'Smart City' due to just a afternoon of rain.

