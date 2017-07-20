PHUKET: Staff at The Racha Hotel on Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, this morning (July 20) set free a Hawksbill turtle caught in a fishing net.

The news was announced by Thanya Chit-aree on the LINE group “HEALTHY REEP’S”.

The turtle, of unknown gender and age, was found in front of the hotel.

“This morning we found a turtle stuck in a fishing net at Patok Bay,” Mr Thanya said.

“The turtle has been rescued. It was released back into the sea after checking that it had no injures or marks on its body,” he added.

Many comments from people living or working on the island said that many turtles were being found on Koh Racha.

“This is a good sign which shows that the marine biology is more abundant than before,” said one comment

Last Friday (July 14), a large green turtle attempted to lay its eggs on Koh Racha Yai. Facebook user Khanchit Klingklip, noted, “After 10 years of working here I never found any of turtle laying eggs on the beach.” (See story here.)